The best TV series on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend in December arrives, Christmas is approaching and we increasingly want to stay at home, under the covers, watching a film or a good TV series.

Here is some advice on the best films and the most exciting TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend which runs from 12 to 14 December 2025.

And don’t worry because there’s something for all tastes.

Wake Up Dead Man – Knives Out, for those who want a mystery between action and mysteries

Benoit Blanc returns to solve the most dangerous case ever. The third chapter of the Knives Out saga with Daniel Craig, sequel to 2022’s Glass Onion, arrives on Netflix after its release in cinemas.

It is a gripping crime mystery that sees Detective Blanc grappling with a new murder to solve surrounded by a large number of suspects. Who will be responsible?

Also starring Mila Kunis and Glenn Close.

“Man vs Baby”, if you like Mr. Bean and want light-heartedness

Those looking for a bit of light-heartedness and who love the comedy of Mr. Bean will find a comedy series that’s right for them on Netflix. It is called “Man vs Baby” and is the sequel to “Man vs Bee” a 2022 series which saw the return of Mr. Bean to TV, then canceled by Netflix and renewed only now, in 2025.

The story is that of Trevor Bingley (Rowan Atkinson) who leaves the stressful world of private residences for the quieter life of a school custodian. That is, until a tempting offer to stake out a luxury penthouse in London over the Christmas period proves too tempting to refuse.

But when no one comes to collect Baby Jesus after the school show, Trevor finds himself with an attic to protect and a child to look after, how will it end?

“City of Shadows”, if you want a Spanish crime thriller

Those looking for a classic crime thriller can choose “City of Shadows”, a Spanish series set in Barcelona.

A charred corpse is found on the facade of Gaudí’s iconic building in Barcelona. Inspector Milo Malart (Isak Férriz), recently suspended from the Mossos d’Esquadra for insubordination, returns to duty and sets out on the trail of the perpetrator of the macabre crime together with deputy inspector Rebeca Garrido (Verónica Echegui).

“Christmas with a Stranger”: if you love Christmas romantic comedies

A romantic Norwegian film set during the holiday season, perfect for those who love this type of rom-com to watch on the sofa and surrounded by Christmas decorations. The plot?

Johanne is 35 years old. It’s been months since her breakup with Jonas. She is single and keeps herself busy so as not to feel alone. He helps his brothers, takes care of his father who feels lonely and accepts a new responsible position at work. As she gets back on the dating market, she realizes that something has changed… What if it’s her? The breakup with Jonas was difficult and one question torments her: will she have the courage to love again?

