The best TV series Video Video Taken from books

In the first video catalog there are many TV series taken from books, including stories, novels and real literary sagas. There are yellows, fantasy, dramas, adrenaline or romantic stories: in short, as they say in these cases there is something for all tastes. Here are the best TV series Video TV series taken from books: each one indicates the link to the platform, reviews and all information on the related books. You will not find, however, canceled TV series before the end, such as the wheel of time, My Lady Jane or electric girls.

Note: there is no list in the list The rings of power Because, beyond the judgment on the series, it is not the transposition of a novel or a series of novels, but tells an unpublished story starting from The Lord of the Rings And other appendices written by Tolkien.

Red Queen (TV series 2024, 7 episodes) – Gender: Crime/Thriller

Spanish series taken from the first of the three novels by Juan Gomez-Jurado (published by Fazi) starring Antonia Scott, the smartest woman on the planet who works for a basic European secret agency in Madrid. Together with his “scudiero” Jon Gutierrez, Antonia must resolve a case of kidnappings and murders of the scampols of the Spanish high society.

The review of Regina Rossa

The explanation of the final of Regina Rossa and the differences with the book

Red Regina 2 will be there?

Expats (Miniseries 2024, 6 episodes) – Gender: Dramatic

Taken from the 2016 book The Expatriates by Janice Yk Lee (unpublished in Italian, is in ebook in English), Expats It tells the story of three women who find themselves living in Hong Kong, away from home. Their destinies cross tragicly, in a way that none of them can forget.

The Expats review

The explanation of the Expats ending

Because there will be no Expats 2

Those About to Die (TV series 2024, 1 season) – Gender: Historic drama

It is not exactly the adaptation of a novel or a story, but this kind of throne of swords set in imperial Rome is inspired by the essay of the same name by Daniel P. Mannix who had already inspired the gladiator. So prepare yourself for bullet races, struggles in the arena, plots and conspiracy. And in the presence of the great Anthony Hopkins.

Those About to Die’s review

The explanation of the end of Those About to Die

Reacher (TV series 2022 – in progress, 3 seasons) – genre: action

When we discovered this character, protagonist of over 20 books written by Lee Child and published in Italy by Longanesi, it immediately seemed a perfect mix between Bud Spencer and Sherlock Holmes. One who leads the hands to the bad guys but also knows how to use impressive deductive methods. In short, the friend we all would like.

Reacher 2 review

The explanation of the Reacher 2 ending

Reacher 3 review

Monterossi (TV series 2022 – in progress, 2 seasons) – genre: yellow

Carlo Monterossi is also a character of a series of investigative novels, written by Alessandro Robecchi and published by Sellerio. The character brought to the screen by Fabrizio Bentivoglio is a television author of trash programs that finds himself in spite of himself involved in a series of blood events that take place in a rough and intriguing Milan.

The review of Monterossi 2

The explanation of the Monterossi 2 ending

Listen to forgotten flowers (TV miniseries 2023) – genre: dramatic

A dramatic story, the one written by Holly Ringland (original title The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) and published in Italian by Garzanti. A story of women, brought to the screen by two women, and with a co-protagonist like Sigourney Weaver as a grandmother determined to protect her nephew orphan as she has been doing with women victims of violence that welcomes in her nursery.

The review of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Good Omens (TV series 2019 – In progress, 2 seasons) – Gender: Comedy

Good Omens It is a more unique than rare case. Taken from the satirical novel of 1990 good apocalypse to all! by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman (in Italian with Mondadori), was brought to the screen in 2019 by Gaiman after the death of Pratchett. And then, surprisingly, a second season came out in 2023 that overcomes the novel, and even turned out to be more beautiful than the first season. All this by telling the funny story of an angel and a demon who “work” on earth from the dawn of the time, in theory against but in fact more and more allies … and season 3 will also come soon!

Good Omens 2 review

The explanation of the end Omens 2 ending

Good Omens 3 will have only one episode: that’s why

Summer in your eyes (TV series 2022 – 3 seasons, ended series) – Gender: Teen Drama

The Summer I Turned Pretty It is the classic modern American teenage drama. The series is taken from the trilogy of novels by the writer Jenny Han (published by Bur Rizzoli), and talks about a girl who since she is a child passes the summers with her family in her mother’s holiday home, with related children. Until one day she has become great and pretty, and from there a long and tormented love triangle between her and the two boys triggered.

The Summer review in your eyes 3

The Terminal List and TTL: black wolf (TV series 2022 – in progress, 1 season + 1 spin -off) – Gender: Action

Based on the 2018 novel by Jack Carr, published by Longanesi, The Terminal List It is a series that we think would have remained perfect as miniseries. Instead there will be a sequel, and in the meantime a spinoff prequel, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (or black wolf in Italian) has come out. And therefore after seeing a captain of the Navy Seals go looking for a greeting “all those responsible for an ambush on the front of his team to all his team, we will discover the story of his best friend, Ben.

The review of The Terminal List

The review of The Terminal List: Black Wolf

Terminal List 2 there will be

The Expanse (2016 TV series – concluded, 6 seasons) – Gender: science fiction

Based on the series of novels, stories and science fiction stories written by “James Sa Corey”, the fictitious author created by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (in Italian Fanucci editions), The Expanse It ended after 6 seasons. And if it came to the end it is because Jeff Bezos in person saved her, when the American network that had produced it had decided to stop this series of classical science fiction, including spaceships, colonized planets and others to discover …

The review of The Expanse 5

The explanation of the ending of The Expanse

The Expanse card

The Underground Railroad (Miniseries 2021) – Gender: Dramatic/Historic

It is difficult to think of a more heartbreaking story than that written in 2016 by Colson Whitehead (in Italian with Edizioni Sur) and brought to the screen in 2021 by Barry Jenkins. A story that transforms the network of connections, houses and paths that the blacks of the South of the United States moved into a real railway to escape from their condition of slavery.

The review of The Underground Railroad

The card of La Railway railway

The Consultant (TV series 2023 – in progress?) – Gender: Dramedy

Based on the novel written in 2015 by Bentley Little, and released as a book in Italian (with Vallecchi) after the success of the series, The Consultant Miscia Satira, Comedy, Thriller and drama. All supported on the immense shoulders of the gigantic Christoph Waltz.

The review of The Consultant

The explanation of the final of The Consultant

The Consultant card

Daisy Jones & The Six (Miniseries 2023) – Gender: Biopic/Music

Sex, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll and lots of love. This can be summarized this series based on the 2019 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid (published by Sperling & Kupfer), focused on an imaginary band of the 70s, from stables to stars.

Daisy Jones & The Six review

Daisy Jones & The Six card

Nine Perfect Strangers (TV series 2021 – In progress, 2 seasons) – Gender: Dramatic

In theory it was to be a miniseries, released in 2021 and based on the novel by Liane Moriarty (Mondadori). But then the success of this story based on a very particular wellness center was such that a second season was produced, with a new story, set in Europe, which is not based on any book.

The review of Nine Perfect Strangers

The explanation of the ending of Nine Perfect Strangers

The review of Nine Perfect Strangers 2