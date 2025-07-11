The Big Bang Theory, the new Spinoff official: Stuart protagonist in the Multiverse

After Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (the latter still unpublished in Italy), a third spinoff arrives of what is now the Big Bang Theory franchise, and will have as protagonist Kevin Funman, the legendary Stuart of the Tbbt comic shop.

HBO Max has made official the production of the first season of a new series that will be called Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, literally translated the title means “Stuart cannot save the universe”, a series created to create a science fiction show that Sheldon, Leonard, Howard and Raj would look (and perhaps they would also force girls). Announced the first time in April 2023, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is now finally ready to start production. Here then all the advances on the plot, the authors, the cast and also some possible guest stars from the original series.

Who created this series, and why

The co-creators of this series are Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the creators of Tbbt: the writer and screenwriter Zak Penn joined them. The series is produced by the Chuck Lorre Productions together with the Warner Bros. Television. Lorre, Penn and Prady are also executive producers.

“I wanted to do something extreme that would let me out of my comfort zone. Something that the characters of The Big Bang Theory would love, hated and on which they would discuss,” explained Lorre, who then contacted the writer of films such as Ready Player One, The Avengers and Free Guy, precisely Zak Penn. And Penn described the birth of this series with these words reminiscent of the “Liberian flag beating” of Verdonian memory:

“I was looking for a vision in the most remote areas of the Amazon Forest when a traveler pigeon arrived with a Chuck Lorre ticket that asked me if I wanted to contribute to making a show that the characters of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ would have looked at. I did not resist the idea, so I loaded my Yurt and I called the first airship at the start. At the same time, Chuck sent a expedition to look for Bill Which remained frozen with the shield on the chest in a block of Arctic ice.

“Put the characters we love from Tbbt in a complex science fiction story, with all that type of epic that those characters love, all while maintaining the comedy elements, was incredibly satisfactory,” said Prady.

Last June, Lorre anticipated that the new show will be quite far from the mother series in terms of surrender on the screen: “There is a lot of computer graphics, many technical things other than those I am used to: in my career usually there were two people who drank coffee on a sofa … this is different, it is trying to combine science fiction, fantasy and comedy. Something on which I have no experience, and maybe I can learn as I gradually learn”.

The cast of the Spinoff with Stuart and the possible guest stars

As had been anticipated in recent months, this new series will have as protagonists of the cast will be Kevin SugiMan and three other names known to the fans of The Big Bang Theory: Lauren Lapkus (the girl from Stuart, Debise), Brian Posehn (the geologist Bert also friend of Leonard & Co.) and John Ross Bowie (whose Barry Kripke was instead detested by his university colleagues). There are no official confirmations on the possible guest star of the original series, namely Sheldon and Amy (who participated in Young Sheldon), Leonard and Penny, Howard and Bernadette and Raji. But considering the plot, there is some hope of seeing them again.

The plot of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

And here, therefore, the advances on the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe plot, released by HBO Max:

“The owner of a comic descent, Stuart Bloom (SUMMAND), has the task of restoring reality after breaking up a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally triggering a multi -pivot army. Stuart is helped in this mission by his girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), by his friend Geologist Bert (Postehn) and by the quantum physicist/breaker Barry Kripke (Bowie).

Where Tbbt’s spinoff with Stuart will come out

The original series of The Big Bang Theory and the first two Spinoffs on the Sheldon family were broadcast in the US by the CBS television station. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, on the other hand, moves the franchise to HBO Max. It is still not known who will transmit this Spjnoff, and the one on Georgie and Mandy, in Italy.