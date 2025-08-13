The Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, a model of sustainability of the European Super Cup theater

The coverage outside the Friuli stadium. Credit: Bluenergy



The European Super Cup 2025 between the Paris Saint-Germainwinner of the Champions League, and the Tottenham Hotspurthe Europa League champion, will be played in an unexpected stage: it Friuli stadium or Bluenergy Stadium of Udine. The choice of UEFA to focus on the city of Friuli Venezia-Giulia is great news for Italy, often struggling with problems of modernization of their sports infrastructures. The Friulian stadium, in fact, was chosen precisely because it represents a football model modern, sustainable And as a fan of a fan. Inaugurated in 1976with the name of Rizzi stadium from the neighborhood where it stands, and completely renewed in 2016 With the appellation of Dacia Arena, today with the commercial name of Bluenergy Stadium can host 25,132 spectators In a system without barriers and zero impact, an example not only for Italy, but for all of Europe.

As the Friuli stadium of Udine is made: the evolution from 1976 to today

The history of the Friuli stadium of Udine begins in 1976 With the birth of the Rizzi stadium, an imposing system with the athletic track around the playing field and a capacity of across 40,000 seats. The first renovation was made on the occasion of the World Championships in Italy ’90 When the structure became the scene of three games of that edition. In 2013 theUdinese Calcioled by the patron Giampaolo Pozzohe took his decisive step to start a real revolution: he acquired the surface right of the Friuli stadium from the municipality of the city for 99 yearscommitting to funding its restructuring entirely. The plant thus becomes the second owned by an Italian football club together with Juventus Stadium of Turin.

Friuli stadium in the early 80s. Credit: Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



The works of modernization from the cost of approx 50 million eurosfinished in 2016, gave the Friulian fans a structure inspired by the “English” model free of barriers They separate the public from the field by eliminating the athletic track and giving life to a unique atmosphere with an excellent view from each seat. The capacity has been reduced to 25,132 seatswhy this choice? The idea is to give importance to quality of the experience and guarantee a stadium always packed. The stands also contribute to this effect, whose mosaic of Multicolor seats Create the impression of a full stadium even when it is not. Inaugurated in January 2016 On the occasion of Udinese-Juventus, “the Diamond“- So nicknamed for the external facade composed of 10,000 steel loish that reflect the light – has a modern mantle in hybrid grassto ensure a perfect game surface for the whole year.

Credit: Matteo.favi, CC By -a 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons



With the idea of creating a system multifunctionalthe Friuli stadium has become a living place not only on the occasion of the Serie A matches or extracalcistic events; Inside there are a commercial area, a fitness center, and numerous spaces dedicated to families.

The Bluenergy Stadium is the Fourth more eco -sustainable stadium in the world

The Bluenergy Stadium is not limited to being a modern system from the technological point of view and the experience of the fans, but is placed as a Sustainability model globally. His “green” philosophy is evident since the construction, which took place on Same site of the previous stadium (in a total area of 251,394 m²) to avoid the consumption of new soil and with the Recovery of demolition materials. Also, through the project “Energy in the field“Promoted by Bluenergy – an Italian company active in the energy sector – the first was created Renewable energy community (Cer) In Italian football. The coverage of the stadium is equipped with aphotovoltaic system which autonomously feeds not only the structure itself (70% of the energy produced) but also the surrounding area (30%) producing about 1.1 MWh of clean energy per year.

The Solar Park on the roof of the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine. Credit: Bluenergy



Attention to environmental issues, concretized by the presence of 2,409 solar panels and from the savings of almost 5,000 tons of co 2 have allowed Udinese Calcio to receive a prestigious international recognition: in 2023 the plant was classified as the Fourth more eco -sustainable stadium in the world and the first in Italy from Brand Finance Football Sustainability Index.

What is the European Super Cup

The European Super Cup is a competition that is held every year among the winner of the Champions League – the first European competition for prestige – and the winner of theEuropa League – The second in importance. The edition of this year will see the PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) released triumphantly in the Champions League final against Inter for 5-0, and the TottenhamLondon team that raised the European League Cup after 1-0 victory against Manchester United compatriots. Neither of the two teams have ever raised this trophy in history, regardless of the final result of the game there will be a first time. The gold register of this competition is guided by real Madrid with 6 triumphsfollowed by Barcelona and Milan With 5.

To return to the last time that a Super Cup final has been held on Italian soil, you have to return to the editions with the Round trip formula. In February 1997 the Juventus The Cup was awarded against PSG at the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo The return 3-1 (the first leg ended 6-1 for the bianconeri).