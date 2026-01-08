The Bluff, the Russos and Priyanka Chopra try again with a film (to make people forget Citadel?)

The Russo brothers and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (the last surname is that of her husband Nick Jonas) are at it again with the film that combines thriller, action and adventure entitled The Bluff. While for a long time now there has been no news on the release of the second season of the maxi spy-series Citadel (even if the rumors refer to Amazon’s dissatisfaction with what has been seen of the new images), the producers-creators and the protagonist of the second most expensive series on Prime Video (obviously after The Rings of Power) present a new thriller film, which perhaps also has the aim of making us forget Citadel and its spinoffs (including the Italian one), paused while waiting to understand what will become of the series mother.

The Bluff is described as “an adrenaline-pumping, non-stop adventure that blends historical context with a modern cinematic twist, filled with gripping sword fights, tactical traps and bloody hand-to-hand combat.” An “action and adventure film to watch with friends and family, and which will remind you how far you are willing to go to protect the people you love.” In The Bluff, they assure from Prime, Priyanka Chopra Jonas “gives an intense and physical performance like you’ve never seen, playing Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden, a complex and dynamic heroine who faces a dangerous battle against her violent past to protect her family”.

Here is the information available on The Bluff, from the plot to the cast – which includes two names well known by Prime viewers – and the release date on Prime Video.

The cast of The Bluff, filmed in the Caymans

Directed by British-Caribbean director Frank E. Flowers, with a screenplay co-written with Joe Ballarini, The Bluff brings to life an epic period thriller film, set in the Cayman Islands, unique in terms of history and cultural richness, and in its splendid real-life locations, including Skull Cave and the iconic cliffs.

The brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, with their sister Angela Russo-Otstot (also a producer of Citadel), through their AGBO, are the producers of the film, which Prime hopes will achieve even just part of the success achieved by the films directed by the Russos, such as Avengers: Endgame and Extraction.

Among the producers also Cisely Saldaña and Mariel Saldaña (sisters of the much more famous Zoe), Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The executive producers are Joe Ballarini, Frank E. Flowers, Kassee Whiting, Ari Costa, Chris Castaldi, Nick Van Dyk, Thorsten Shumacher, Sarah Halley Finn, Zoe Saldaña.

The cast of The Bluff includes, in addition to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison and two actors known to the Prime Video audience for their participation in two of the most popular series on the Amazon streaming platform, namely Ismael Cruz Cordova (the elf Arondir from Rings of Powers, recently also in The Armored Man) and Karl Urban, the unmistakable Butcher from The Boys.

The plot of The Bluff

Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) thought she had escaped her violent pirate past after finding peace in the Cayman Islands with her beloved husband TH (Ismael Cruz Cordova), their son Isaac (Vedanten Naidoo) and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Safia Oakley-Green). But when his infamous ex-captain Connor (Karl Urban) returns seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is destroyed.

Forced to face the demons she tried to bury, Ercell finds herself thrust into a deadly game of secrets and survival. Armed with lethal swordsmanship, cunning traps, and a fierce will to protect those she loves, she wages a brutal war against Connor’s ruthless crew. Ercell’s fight to save her family becomes a journey of redemption as she reclaims her power and embraces the warrior she once was.

Against the breathtaking backdrop of Skull Cave and the towering cliffs of Cayman Brac, producers Anthony and Joe Russo present The Bluff: a gritty, adrenaline-fueled action adventure about family, survival and the indomitable strength of a mother’s love.

When The Bluff comes out on Prime Video

The film, lasting 101 minutes, will be available worldwide on Prime Video from Wednesday 25 February 2026.