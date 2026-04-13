The Boroughs, the trailer of the new science fiction series from the creators of Stranger Things

The creators of “Stranger Things,” Matt and Ross Duffer, return to Netflix with a new science fiction series. It’s called “The Boroughs” and is an 8-episode title about a group of retirement home retirees who face an otherworldly threat. And now we have the first trailer available.

The series is created by Jeffrey Addiss (The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim) and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance)who are also showrunners of the series while the executive production is entrusted to Matt and Ross Duffer together with Hilary Leavitt through their production company Upside Down Pictures.

“We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they approached us with the idea for The Boroughs,” the Duffer brothers said, “we knew right away that they had something very special on their hands. Even though the heroes of The Boroughs are a few years older than the kids in Stranger Things, they’re an equally lovable group of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that’s scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

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Their other projects coming to Netflix include series adaptations of Stephen King’s “Death Note” and “The Talisman.”

The new Duffer brothers series coming to Netflix

The Boroughs: Timeless Rebels: the trailer

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The Boroughs – Timeless Rebels: the plot

In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a grieving newcomer’s monstrous encounter pushes him to join a group of outcasts. These unlikely heroes discover a dark secret that proves their “golden years” are more dangerous, and they are more formidable, than anyone could imagine.

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The Boroughs – Timeless Rebels: who’s in the cast

The cast of the series includes Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters and Bill Pullman.

The Boroughs: Timeless Rebels: when it comes out on Netflix

“The Boroughs”, the new science fiction series from the Duffer brothers arrives on Netflix on May 21, 2026.