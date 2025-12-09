The Boys 5, release date and teaser trailer for the final season revealed

The Boys 5, release date and teaser trailer for the final season revealed

At the Comic Con Experience in Brazil Prime Video revealed the release date and teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of The Boys. Shortly after the debut of The Boys 4 on Prime Video, Eric Kripke, the creator of the super TV series inspired by the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, wanted to clarify one thing officially: The Boys 5 will be there, and it will be the last season.

The announcement came with a post on Here is all the information available and the teaser trailer for The Boys 5.

The plot of The Boys 5

In the fifth and final season, Homelander’s world is completely subject to his self-centered and unpredictable whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp”. Annie struggles to resist the overwhelming force of the Supers. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe out all Supers from the face of the earth, he sets in motion a chain of events that will change the world and all its inhabitants forever. It’s the climax, folks. Great things will happen.

When will The Boys 5 come out?

The Boys 5 will be released on Prime Video starting from Wednesday 8 April 2026 with two episodes out of 8 total, followed by a new episode every week, culminating in the unforgettable and epic series finale on 20 May 2026.

The Boys 5 teaser trailer

