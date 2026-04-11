The bridge that connects the USA and Canada has a span of 853m: as will the Gordie Howe International Bridge

An image of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which will connect the USA and Canada.



In North America, what can be defined as a true giant in the infrastructure sector is currently being completed: this is the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a single span cable-stayed bridge 2.5 km long in totalwith the main span which, alone, will measure well 853m. The bridge will rise over the Detroit River and will join the city of Detroit (in the state of Michigan, USA) e Windsor (in the state of Ontario, Canada), connecting American I-75 to Canadian Highway 401. Once inaugurated, with the opening scheduled for June 2026, the infrastructure will become the longest single-span bridge in North Americafor a total cost of approximately 6.4 billion dollars. So let’s take a closer look at this interesting project.

The longest single-span bridge in North America: features

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge, which once inaugurated, will achieve a real structural record. In fact, it will be the bridge with the longest span in North America, which will measure 853 meters in total length. The choice to build a single span bridge is not random, but is the result of a real strategic choice and, certainly, of practicality. The river on which it stands, the Detroit River (Detroit River), is characterized by the transit of large merchant ships and the choice not to place pylons in the middle of the reservoir guarantees comfortable and, above all, safe transit.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge – a detail of the cables.



From a geological point of view, the area, and especially the bottom of the Detroit River, is characterized by the presence of mud and clay and, even further down, by limestone rock as well as salt formations. In this sense, the choice to place the pylons not in the water but directly on the banks of the river guarantees that the foundations of the structures are not influenced by any water infiltration that could compromise their stability. To reach the bedrock (the mother rock) and prevent water infiltrations from compromising the stability of the foundation wells during the pouring of the concrete, it was necessary to create complex excavation operations.

The economic and commercial impact of the bridge

The creation of one infrastructure a lot imposing brings with it many consequences and, above all, important advantages from an economic and commercial point of view.

One of the first economic and commercial facts to consider is the fact that the border between Windsor and Detroit is the busiest land crossing point between the two nations. Approximately 25% of the goods involved in commercial transactions between Canada and the United States pass through this gate, for an annual value of goods estimated at several hundred billion dollars.

Another interesting aspect to consider is the impact, certainly more than positive, that the construction of this bridge will have on the car market. Many components used in Detroit’s automotive industries cross the border multiple times during the assembly process (so-called system just-in-time). If the border freezes, factories in Ontario and Michigan shut down within hours.

An image of the Gordie Howe International Bridge seen from afar.



Another advantage is linked to the fact that this bridge will represent an alternative to the Ambassador Bridge, built in the first half of the last century. In this sense, if one of the two bridges is unusable, the other will be there to guarantee the transit of goods and people. Unlike the Ambassador Bridge, however, which unloads trucks onto the city streets of Windsor, slowing everything down, the Gordie Howe connects directly to Interstate 75 (USA) and Highway 401 (Canada). This is about 30-45 minutes for each trip.

To date, the Gordie Howe International Bridge it stands above the Detroit River no longer like a huge construction site, but like an imposing structure just waiting for the ribbon to be cut. With the union of the spans completed ei 216 stays of steel, the work is going through the last weeks of technical tests and checks. It’s not just about asphalt and concrete: the imminent opening represents the overcoming of a historic bottleneck and the beginning of a new era for global logistics.