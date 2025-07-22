The case of lovers taken from the Kiss Cam at the Coldplay concert reopens the debate on Privacy and Doxing

The two lovers taken during the Coldplay concert.



The video of two lovers Surprised by a Kiss Cam At the Coldplay concert he is traveling around the world: on July 17th, Andy Baron And Kristin Cabot They were surprised by the cameras while they were embraced. After realizing that they were resumed, the two immediately got hiddenimmediately feeding the doubt that they were lovers and awakening the curiosity of all those present.

The video of that episode immediately became viral and the life of the two protagonists was completely vault: Andy Byron announced his resignation as CEO of Astronomer, while Kristin Cabot was suspended by his assignment as head of the human resources of the same company.

Many on the web attribute the fault of this episode to the protagonists themselves, who at that moment were betraying their respective spouses. The event, however, rekindled the lights on Privacy issue: A violation of privacy, in fact, remains such even when the interested parties are doing something “wrong”, whatever this means.

What happened during the concert

Let’s go to order. The two protagonists of the video were filmed by one Kiss Camthat is, a camera that frames the spectators during concerts or games and projects them to the gabilizers. Just in the United States, which has privacy laws other than ours, these Kiss Cams are extremely widespread during big eventsbe they concerts, games or festivals.

Even in Italy, in reality, these shots are legal, as long as the spectators come Find out in advance of the possibility of being resumed, when buy the ticket and/or through signs and vocal ads during the event. In these specific conditions, the Kiss Cam can use our data, i.e. the our facebut all this must happen only within the contextthat is, during the concert on the Maxiskear, and therefore cannot be reproduced out of there.

Consequently, in the event that a similar episode also succeeds in Italy, the organizers of the event could not be considered responsible, but only if automatic consent has been specified to the spectators.

Doxing and the dissemination of information without consent

What was the wrong of the Coldplay episode was the spread of the images outside the eventby publishing the video on social networks at everyone’s mercy. The two protagonists, in fact, were the victim of doxingwhich consists in the practice of looking and spread online Private personal information or other data regarding a person (often with a malicious intent). The users managed to trace the identity of the two lovers and this information triggered the chain of events that led to the consequences called above.

Unless you are journalists and to be reporting information of public interest, deliberately disseminate personal information of someone – such as name, surname, face or other private details – without consent of the person concerned is considered as one severe violation of privacyboth in Italy and throughout Europe. In the most serious cases, this behavior can even be configured as a crime.

At the same time, too return private information already made public it can be a problem: in this case the confidentiality of a citizen, regardless of what he was carrying out and the judgment expressed by public opinion regarding that activity.