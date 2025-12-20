The consensus of the Meloni Government is growing more and more

Culture

The consensus of the Meloni Government is growing more and more

The consensus of the Meloni Government is growing more and more

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The consensus of the Meloni Government is growing more and more
Winter Solstice 2025, what happens in astronomy, when it falls and why it is the shortest day of the year
The first website in history “info.cern.ch”: what the World Wide Web was like 35 years ago