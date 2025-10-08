"The Crystal Cuckoo" is the new Spanish thriller from Netflix. The plot and when it comes out

A new crime-thriller series is about to arrive on Netflix, perfect for those who love Spanish titles and this type of story. It’s called “The Crystal Cuckoo” and has in its cast well-known faces from the small screen such as Itziar Ituno (Raquel from La Casa de Papel) and a decidedly gripping plot.

But let’s find out what it’s about and when “The Crystal Cuckoo” comes out on Netflix.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

The Crystal Cuckoo: the plot

First year doctor Clara Merlo has a serious heart attack which forces her to undergo a heart transplant. During her convalescence she feels the need to know the past of the young man who saved her life and so she heads inland, finding a place full of secrets, a mystery that dates back twenty years before and a closed town where, on the very day of her arrival, a baby disappears in a public park.

The Crystal Cuckoo: the cast

The Crystal Cuckoo stars Catalina Sopelana (The Gardener) as the protagonist Clara Merlo, Alex Garcia (The Wedding Unplanner) as Miguel Ferrer. There is also Itziar Ituno, Raquel from Money Heist, Iván Massagué (The Hole), Tomás del Estal and Alfons Nieto (Elite).

The Crystal Cuckoo: when it comes out on Netflix

“The Crystal Cuckoo” releases on Netflix on November 14, 2025.

The best Spanish series on Netflix