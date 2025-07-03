The data showing the real health emergency: here are the lists of shame

Culture

The data showing the real health emergency: here are the lists of shame

The data showing the real health emergency: here are the lists of shame

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Ferry sinks in Bali in Indonesia due to bad weather: more than 60 people on board, dead and missing
The data showing the real health emergency: here are the lists of shame
What you die in Italy: here are the main causes of death, from cariacy diseases to diabetes