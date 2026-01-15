The Dealer: a new Korean series arrives from the creator of Squid Game

A new Korean series from the creator of Squid Game arrives on Netflix. It is a detective film entitled “The Dealer” produced by the creator of the South Korean survival game, to date the most watched Netflix series ever, Hwang Dong-hyuk and directed by Choi Young-hwan, the acclaimed director of photography behind many great successes such as “Smugglers”, “Veteran”, “The Thieves” who makes his directorial debut with this series.

The Dealer: the plot

The Dealer is a crime series that follows the story of Jung Geonhwa, a brilliant casino croupier whose wedding plans suddenly go up in smoke, forcing her to dive into the dangerous world of gambling, all in order to get married.

Taking on the role of this woman is the versatile Jung So-min (Alchemy of Souls) who transforms into Jung Geonhwa, revealing another side of herself that the public has not yet seen. A skilled and experienced croupier, Geonhwa finds her life turned upside down when a real estate scam ruins her wedding plans. Thus, forced to enter the world of gambling from which she has always stayed away, she will put all her skills to the test.

The Dealer: who’s in the cast

Netflix has already revealed the main cast of “The Dealer”: Jung So-min plays the role of the protagonist, a professional Croupier, Ryoo Seung-bum is Hwang Chisu who survives by betting all the money he can raise in the casinos, until he joins Geonhwa’s dangerous plan. Then there is Lee Soo-hyuk as Jo Jun, a very expert casino player and perfect poker face and, finally, Ryu Kyung-soo who plays the role of Choi Wooseung, a detective and Geonhwa’s boyfriend.

The Dealer: when it comes out on Netflix

Since it’s currently filming, we can’t expect to see “The Dealer” on Netflix before 2027.