The death of Claudia Cardinale, that 'offending' video by Belen and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Culture

The death of Claudia Cardinale, that ‘offending’ video by Belen and the other gossip to read on the weekend

The death of Claudia Cardinale, that ‘offending’ video by Belen and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The death of Claudia Cardinale, that ‘offending’ video by Belen and the other gossip to read on the weekend
3i/Atlas, interstellar comet or alien spaceship? Doubts about the new study of astrophysicist Avi Loeb
Vision Volume 3, on Disney+ nine shorts for a Star Wars never seen before: the trailer and when it comes out