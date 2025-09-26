The death of Claudia Cardinale, that ‘offending’ video by Belen and the other gossip to read on the weekend





Before diving into the gossip, it is necessary to remember two sad news that hit the world of culture and entertainment.

At 87, the great actress and Diva Claudia Cardinale died. She, unforgettable in 8 1/2 and the gotopard, went surrounded by the affection of her children and her family in her beautiful villa on the outskirts of Paris. To tell the last years of the actress was his daughter, Claudia Squitieri, who shared an affectionate memory of their refuge at Corriere della Sera: “After years of Parisian life spent in apartments, here we have somehow recreated the great Italian house in which my mother lived most of her life, at the gates of Rome”. An intense life, his, marked by a magnetic beauty and a talent that made it a timeless icon.

The world of music cries. Christian, singer of two timeless successes of the Italian song: Cara and Daniela died at 82 years old. He had been hospitalized for some time at the Polyclinic in Milan.

Pippo Baudo in love with Lorella Cuccarini (and the truths of Magalli)

From the disappearance of Pippo Baudo, which took place on August 16, there are declarations and revelations never emerged before. The controversy could not be missing: Katia Ricciarelli, her last wife, repeatedly spoke of Dina Minna, the assistant and secretary who joined Baudo for 39 years until her death.

Ricciarelli did not use words of esteem for Dina, and his statements also led to a warning. In addition to these statements, Giancarlo Magalli, who revealed the real reason for the divorce between the singer and Baudo, attributing him to the vice of Katia’s game.

And those of Fiorella Mari, great friend of Baudo, who at the weekly People He decided to confess. Too bad he was not in church. The actress, today 83 years old, revealed that she and Baudo, as young, should have married and that she was deeply in love with him. However, Baudo was already focused on his television career, and so the wedding dream of seas vanished.

However, the declarations on Baudo’s falling in love for Lorella Cuccarini are even more surprising. Ballerina, actress, singer and today a teacher of “Friends”, Cuccarini was launched in the world of television by Baudo. The two always maintained a relationship of great affection, but Mari revealed that at the beginning Baudo “lost his head for Lorella Cuccarini, then twenty years old. I don’t think Pippo managed to conquer it but, at a certain point, aware of the diversity of age and worlds that divided them, he pulled back. Without, however, to stop, as a true gentleman, to enhance Lorella’s talent”.

Chiara Ferragni on trial

Just in the week of the first hearing of the trial trial involving Chiara Ferragni and other defendants, new and heavy details emerge on the companies of the Milanese entrepreneur. According to Open, from the beginning of the firm tied to the Pandoro, the Chiara Ferragni company would have drastically reduced the staff, firing 78% of employees: going from 27 to only 6 employees.

September is proving to be a particularly turbulent month for Ferragni, who in the meantime has launched a new commercial project in which the famous logo of his brand, the famous eye, is no longer visible … Indeed, it is completely absent. A strategic move, perhaps indispensable, to make its name less recognizable and thus try to limit the damage related to the accusation of scam, with the aim of safeguarding and maximizing sales. We hope that this move squeezes the wink of his finances.

But that’s not all: this week, in the Milan Court, a pre-debutary hearing was held behind closed doors, postponed to November 4th. On that occasion it will be decided whether to admit the civil parties, including a 70 -year -old lady who had bought the pandoro and who asks for 500 euros of compensation.

Tonon without filters

Raffaello Tonon, a former GF competitor and commentator, vented on social media. After the announcement of a theatrical tour with his dear friend Luca Onestin, he was submerged by criticism. The reason? Its physical form different from that of a few years ago. “What happened to Tonon? Today tonon also ate the old Tonon”, so his long post on Instagram began.

Tonon reveals that he has suffered some low shots, that I had been disappointed, “I happened to fall because of the pushes of others, making everything more painful”. And therefore it approaches life differently: “I don’t care anything to ‘keep me’, to ‘be careful’, I do it already when through the road, I don’t care anymore, I don’t want it. At my age I allow myself the luxury of not deprived myself of anything, fucking the pressure of the sugars of the exams”.

A radical life change: “For me, for some years the toxic magic of the pleasure of seducing has ended, I am no longer a slave to sex and love and therefore not even of beauty and balance. Rather than offering useless dinners, I buy chantilly, profiterol, pavlova and beautiful books. Here is what happened”.

Belen, the video and the dispute with Cecilia (and Ignazio)

While Belen Rodriguez and her sister Cecilia have finally made peace, she continues to arouse curiosity what really happened to each other. For months they would not have seen themselves and, it is said, that they would not even be talked about. Cecilia is pregnant, her first daughter will be born soon, and this distance has meant that Belen has been lost almost all the pregnancy of her sister. An unusual behavior for two sisters always so united. Now they would seem to have made peace, but a question still hovers over their relationship.

What was the cause of their dispute? Among the many hypotheses circulated, there is one that returns insistently: according to the journalist Gabriele Parpiglia, who had already mentioned the incident months ago, everything was born from an evening in the disco during which Belen would dance in a winking way looking towards Andrea Damante (who was at the time at the console), former friend of Ignazio Moser and current boyfriend of Elisa Visari. This gesture, of which there is also a video, would have infuriated Ignazio, Cecilia and obviously also Elisa.

Whether this is the truth or not, it does not matter now: the family “soap opera” seems to have found an ending, with the two sisters finally reconciled, while the relationship between the brothers -in -law remains frozen, out of respect and protection of Cecilia.

Death threats

Simona Ventura, who from Monday will be driving the new edition of Big Brother Nip, and her husband Giovanni Terzi for three years have been victims of a man who threatened them daily of death, insulting them heavily, also involving their children. Giovanni was offended with appellations such as “Farabutto”, while Simona has been accused of having “ruined the neighbor” and even called “the lurid daughter of Satan”. Finally the couple filed a complaint.

An impossible love (today)

Brigitta Boccoli and Pino Tegno had a three -year report. When? Many years ago, when Brigitta was just 14 years old and Pino 27. This revelation aroused many reactions, especially for the significant age difference and for the fact that their story began in such a delicate moment of Brigitta’s life …

A life on the scale

Mary Signers, ex gieffina and correspondent of your business, told Caterina Balivo of her great weight loss. She had come to weigh 127 kg, then she lost 60 kg and now aims to become a size 44 for the day of her wedding. To contribute as the weight of the wrong diets increases and an unhealthy behavior he had learned with a babysitter: “To make me feel calm, he bought me secretly from my mother of chocolate jars. He handed me out how if it were a jar of yogurt. I ate it, empty and then hidden”.