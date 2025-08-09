The deepest and most long and world submarine tunnel will be in Norway: cars will make 27 km under the sea

Rogfast Tunnel – Kvitsøy junction. Credit: Norconsult



The Rogaland Fixed Link (abbreviated in Rogfast), once completed, it will be a road tunnel of the Length of about 27 km and a depth of about 392 meters below sea levelthus becoming the longer and deeper than the world! Now under construction, he will undergo the Boknafjord and Kvitsøyfjord fjords and will be an integral part of the E39, one of the main European motorways. This measures this 1,100 km in length and along the western coast of Norway, once completed, he will connect the cities of Kristiansand, Stavanger, Haugesund And Bergen. To travel the whole E39 today it is necessary to perform 7 ferry crossings But the new megaprogetto, in addition to eliminating this addiction, will create a fully connected highway, reducing travel time From 20 hours to only 11. Its construction began in 2018 and its opening is scheduled for 2033.

What are the characteristics of the rogfast

Designed to be the longest and deeper underwater road tunnel in the world, it will extend for 27 kilometers in length And 392 meters Under the sea level in its deepest point. The megaprogetto includes a bidirectional tunnel of about 8.8 km with a transversal section of 10.5 m. In addition, two ventilation wells will be made, an underground junction with ramps and roundabouts, two bridges and a large coastal filling that will be used to create a commercial area.

The planimetric and altimetric track of the Rogfast Tunnel. Credit: Statens Vegvesen, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



The very particular thing of this mega project is that there will be an intersection in the middle of the tunnel for the exit in Kvitsøy, and the junction, with an annexed round inside the tunnel, is at a depth of 250 m! Unlike projects from scale similar elsewhere in Europe, the Rogfast will come perforated in the rock and not built using self -supporting prefabricated elements. This method, although demanding, is what Norway has perfected through decades of experience in building tunnels, Just think that country already has about 40 submarine road tunnels. We can say that the tunnel will remain inside “raw“, That is, with the rocky surface visible as it is common in the Nordic countries.

The record tunnel but also sustainable

In addition to becoming the longest and most deep submarine road tunnel in the world will establish two more world records coming to 4! In addition to the aforementioned records, in fact, it will become the road tunnel a 4 lanes longer in the world (about 27 km) and the tunnel with thedeepest road crossing of the world (-250 m).

Rogfast Tunnel – design. Credit: Norconsult

