The demolition of the Vela Rossa in Scampia begins: the ReStart project continues

The demolition procedure has officially begun Red Sailone of the last surviving buildings of the residential complex in Scampia as it arose from its original creation. This was communicated by the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi: the intervention represents a fundamental stage of the project urban redevelopment ReStart Scampiaalready planned for some time and now entered into its executive phase. Just as happened with the Vela Gialla afterwards clearing operations of the housing units still occupied, work began first preliminary workswhich precede the most demanding phase: the demolition of the supporting structure reinforced concrete.

How the demolition process works

It is a common technical choice, in these cases, to opt for one demolition conventional of the building. In essence, we usually proceed according to the so-called technique top down, or from top to bottom: this executive mode respects the structural hierarchy of the building and minimizes the risk of unexpected collapses, especially dictated by the delicate disturbance operations caused to the entire contour of the element being demolished. This type of demolition also allows a more controlled management of dust and noiseimportant aspects in densely populated urban contexts.

Since it is a structure in reinforced concrete extensive in plan, but with few floors, it does not appear convenient to resort to controlled demolitions with explosives. These turn out more efficient for tall and compact buildings: the energy produced during vertical collapse can be exploited in a way checked to make the structure “implode” on itself.

Before working on the supporting structure, we will proceed with the removal of internal partitions / external toppings. These elements, which have no structural function, are eliminated to leave only the so-called skeleton of the building, i.e. the frames – the set of beams and pillars that represent the actual load-bearing capacity of the structure. Once the pillars, beams and floor structures remain, we move on to actual demolition. This is the most complex part, which in turn requires the use of appropriate means, for example:

demolition pliers, they are often mounted on excavators and are used to cut and crush reinforced concrete;

they are often mounted on excavators and are used to cut and crush reinforced concrete; Hydraulic crushers, they can be used to reduce the demolished material into fragments, facilitating its transport and disposal.

Manual demolition – although possible – is less frequently used. Usually, this technique is used when there is the possibility of recovering systems or metal carpentry (steel or aluminum structures) that can be easily dismantled. In the present case, all this does not appear necessary.

From clearance to demolitions: the numbers

The clearance operations were complex and required time, resources and coordination between local authorities and citizens. In this case, looking not only at the Vela Rossa, but also at the demolition and clearance procedures of the other Vele, it is possible to summarize in numbers the amount of organizational work that led to the start of the demolition of the last remaining structure:

Celestial Sailing : scene of the 2024 collapse, it was declared inaccessible and unusable with union ordinance no. 585 of 07/08/2024. They lived there 209 families all recipients of the contribution of Independent Accommodation which took place at the same time as the eviction which also became necessary due to the tragic events of July 2024.

: scene of the 2024 collapse, it was declared inaccessible and with union ordinance no. 585 of 07/08/2024. They lived there all recipients of the contribution of which took place at the same time as the eviction which also became necessary due to the tragic events of July 2024. Yellow Sail : for this, demolition activities started in March 2025, after the clearance of 105 residential units. The structure, as a whole, counted the presence of 197 residential units And 49 garages/depots .

: for this, demolition activities started in March 2025, after the clearance of The structure, as a whole, counted the presence of And . Red Sail: currently under demolition. It mattered 239 real estate units And 98 garages/depots. Of these housing units, 105 were employed and therefore subject to clearance to ensure safe demolition operations. The eviction of the last ones 11 families allowed the official opening of the construction site for the demolitions to follow.

What does the ReStart project consist of?

Started in 2014ReStart is a project by urban regeneration which aims to radically transform the northern suburbs of Naples. It predicts:

There Demolition of the dilapidated sails, that is, the operations currently underway and almost towards the final part;

that is, the operations currently underway and almost towards the final part; There Construction of new residential buildings

There Creation of public spaces and services

There Redevelopment of existing buildings, just like the Celestial Sail. In fact, this will not be demolished, but will be the subject of a major redevelopment project.

The project is financed with 159 million eurosalso thanks to the funds PNRRand is divided into 3 phases, with completion expected in 2027 and the construction of 433 new homes, self-sufficient from an energy point of view.