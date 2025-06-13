The Diplomat 3: Keri Russell returns to Netflix, unveiled the trailer and the release date

The Diplomat is about to return to Netflix and will do so earlier than expected. The streaming platform, in fact, has just revealed the very first images of the third chapter of the political thriller nominated for Emmy but also the release date of the new episodes. A news that will make fans of this series happy that he has shown, for two seasons, what it means, for a woman, to cover a position of power.

The Diplomat 3: the cast

The protagonists Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell are back in the third chapter of The Diplomat. Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford.

The Diplomat 3: the teaser trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luh9hdc7ra4

The Diplomat: what had happened in the second season

A lethal explosion in the heart of London shatters the world of the Ambassador of the United States Kate Wyler (Keri Russell). Struggling to reconstruct the destroyed lives and put together a team in pieces, Kate faces its worst fear: the attack that brought it to the United Kingdom did not originate from a rival nation, but from within the British government. While Kate chases the truth, her only true ally is her almost ex -husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), still alive and well, and more and more involved. Thus he is facing a drift wedding, complex dynamics with the secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) and a threatening visit of the vice -president Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

The diplomat 3: when it comes out on Netflix

The graduate 3 debuts on Netflix this autumn 2025.