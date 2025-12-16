The drone system for the protection, development and maintenance of infrastructure on the ocean floor

The seabed is a difficult environment to explore, but it hosts crucial infrastructure: Internet cables that carry the 97% of world traffic, methane pipelines and electric cables that connect entire countries. These are vital assets, increasingly exposed to failures, accidents and possible attacks.

It was born to respond to these challenges DEEP (Dynamic Ecosystem for Enhanced Performance), a system developed by Fincantieri to guarantee the protection, development and maintenance of these often inaccessible infrastructures.

The DEEP system consists of three main elements:

EWS – Early Warning System: a sort of acoustic “fence” made of hydrophones that listen to the sea and detect suspicious activities, alerting immediately in case of anomalies.

UMS – Underwater Management System: the control center, on land or on ship, which receives data from sensors, analyzes them using artificial intelligence and coordinates interventions.

X300 Drones: autonomous underwater vehicles capable of diving, inspecting, filming, identifying intruders and mapping the surrounding environment.

In the video we show each component in detail, starting from the X300 drone and its operational capabilities.