The End of an Era, the Taylor Swift docuseries on Disney+: trailer and when it comes out

The pop star’s tour seen from the inside. Disney+ The End of an Erathe 6-episode event docuseries chronicling the development, impact and inner workings of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. The title debuts together with the full concert film Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Showfilmed on the last date of the tour in Vancouver, British Columbia. Here’s everything we know.

The End of an Era, the trailer

The End of an Era, the previews

The End of an Era is a docuseries that offers an intimate look into Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and wowed fans around the world. Additionally, the series features Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Travis Kelce, Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch, in addition to the singer’s band, dancers, crew and family, offering an unprecedented insight into what helped create a phenomenon.

The End of an Era, when it comes out

The docuseries debuts on Disney+ on December 12, 2025 with two episodes per week.