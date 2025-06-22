The EU accuses Israel of violating human rights, but does not suspend the association agreement

Next, the European newsletter Today that every Sunday morning tells you what will happen in the European week to come, edited by Alfonso Bianchi (for comments, suggestions or criticisms write to [email protected]).

At the top of the agenda

Accusations to Israel – Israel in the Gaza Strip and in West Bank, he is violating human rights and international law. This is the conclusion of the revision that the high representative, Kaja Kallas, will present to the twenty -seven to the EU Foreign Affairs Council of Monday 23. Although the heavy accusations contained in the dossier, however, is unlikely that a suspension of the association agreement between the EU and Israel is immediately suspended, more likely to be expected the meeting of 15 July for any operational decisions. Among the opposites to punish Tel Aviv, in addition to Hungary, also Italy and Germany.

The Iran Dilemma – After the Geneva talks with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, attended by the ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom and the high representative of the EU, Kaja Kallas, the Union tries to understand what it can do to prevent the war between Israel and Iran from widening. The leaders of the twenty -seven in the European Council on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 will discuss. So far Europe has limited itself to asking “both sides” to “avoid an escalation”, with the member countries as usual divided, with a part of them who wants to support Israel.

Supports the support for Kiev – Leaders will also speak of the support for Ukraine, with the front of support at any cost that is being reduced. The EU is divided between those who ask for more incisive language on enlargement and military support to the country and those who ask for caution, with many who are in the middle. On the eighteenth package of sanctions against Russia, the ambassadors approached a definitive text, even if some limited amendments were presented. Several leaders want to bring the theme of energy prices to the top of the Council Agenda

5% defense – Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 June in L’Aia the expected NATO summit, in which the new target of 5% of the GDP for the shipping for the defense should be sanctioned that should approve the members of the alliance. But Spain is already communicated his refusal to accept it, supporting that the new target would be “counterproductive”, “unreasonable”, “incompatible with our social state”. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez asks to make the goal optional, or to exempt Spain from respecting him. His request could be followed by others.

Other hot themes

EU-Canada summit – On Monday 23, the twentieth EU-Canada summit is held in Brussels, with António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen for the EU and Canadian premier Mark Carney. On the agenda the strengthening of the strategic partnership, the signature of an agreement on safety and defense, and a joint declaration on support for Ukraine and global cooperation in a rapidly changing geopolitical context.

Space Economy – Wednesday 25 the European Commission will raise the curtain on its strategy for the space economy and the EU Space Act, a bill designed to create a single space market in the EU. The objective is to guarantee safety, sustainability of operations and self -regulation, reduce national fragmentation and strengthen European strategic autonomy in the sector, also to combat space threats and enhance the European industry

Green state aid – Wednesday 25 the European Commission should present the Clean Industrial State Aid Framework (Cisaf), which will replace the current Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework with a permanent regulation valid until 31 December 2030. Cisaf will facilitate state aid for renewable, deduction of industry and clean production, simplifying the rules. The goal: to mobilize public and private investments for clean energy, Green industrial capacity and energy storage

State of law – Tuesday 24, the ministers responsible for European affairs meet in Luxembourg to prepare the summit of the EU leaders of 26-27 June. On the agenda the approval of specific recommendations by country in the European semester. The ministers will also hold a targeted dialogue on the rule of law, with a focus on the situation in Finland.

Forest protection – On Monday 23 and Tuesday 24, the EU ministers of agriculture and fishing meet in Luxembourg to discuss agricultural commercial issues and set priorities on the 2026 fishing limits. It is aimed at an agreement on the regulation for monitoring forests, aimed at creating a common system to evaluate resilience and progress compared to EU environmental objectives. The point of animal welfare, seeds and new genomic techniques will also take place.

European Parliament

ECB and rates – Monday 23, the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde will be in the hearing at the European Parliament. After the eighth cutting of the rates in a year, decided in June and which brought the index to 2%, the Board of Directors chose that there will now be a break. But the governor of the bank of France, François Villas de Galhau, said that “except for external shocks” is “very likely” a new cut within the next six months. The inflation of the Eurozone has temporarily fallen below 2%, but the recent rising of the oil linked to the Israel-Iran conflict feeds fears of new prices on prices.

Bill Gates and global development – Tuesday 24 in Brussels the founder of Microsoft and president of the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, meets European deputies for a comparison on developing countries and the role of the EU in global cooperation. The meeting is part of the dialogue on the future of the help to development.

Passenger rights – Tuesday 24 the Transport Commission of the European Parliament votes its position on two proposals for the regulation on passenger rights. Among the themes under discussion: Common compensation for inconveniences, rights to multimodal travel, dimensions of the free hand luggage and protection of people with disabilities. The deputies want a more favorable directive to travelers as regards reimbursements for delays, of what was decided by the EU Council in its position.

All inclusive travel – Thursday 26, the Internal Market Commission adopts the position of the Parliament on the revision of the tourist package directive. The new rules aim to clarify pre-itey information, strengthen the right to reimbursement in the event of cancellation or insolvency and regulate the use of vouchers.

Cohesion priority – Wednesday 25 the Regional Development Commission votes the revision in the middle of the cohesion policy. The Commission’s proposal plans to direct the funds to defense, decarbonisation, building, water, energy and support for neighboring regions with Russia and Belarus.