The European Parliament against Azerbaijan: “Enough human rights violations”

The European Parliament points the finger at Azerbaijan, accusing the country’s government of being repressive, denouncing its poor respect for human rights and inviting the European Union to reconsider its energy dependence on the Caucasian state.

In a resolution adopted by the majority of MEPs during the plenary session of the Parliament in Strasbourg, the common concern was highlighted about the growing repression of the Azerbaijani government, which is said to be intensifying ahead of the 29th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (Cop29), scheduled in Baku from 11 to 22 November.

According to deputies, the Azerbaijani government has long been implementing internal and external repression against activists, journalists, opposition leaders and, in some cases, even European citizens. This situation, they argue, would not be compatible with the role of host of the climate summit. Members of the European Parliament called on EU leaders, such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to use the COP29 opportunity to address the issue of human rights directly with the Azerbaijani authorities.

The resolution, approved with 453 votes in favour, 31 against and 89 abstentions, does not limit itself to condemning the internal actions of the Baku regime, but urges the local government to immediately cease all forms of repression, release people detained without due trial and drop political charges against opponents.

End of energy dependence on Azerbaijan?

One of the central points of the resolution concerns the Union’s energy dependence on Azerbaijan, in particular with regards to gas supplies. MEPs expressed fears related to the increase in Azerbaijani gas imports, suggesting that these could be balanced by Baku with the purchase of Russian gas. This scenario could make European dependence on Azerbaijani energy counterproductive compared to the objectives that have long been promoted in the halls of European democracy.

In this regard, the European Parliament asked the Commission to suspend the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding on the strategic energy partnership with Azerbaijan. Furthermore, any future agreement between the EU and Baku should be conditional and contingent on improvements in human rights and the release of political prisoners.

Tense relations with Armenia

The European Parliament also asked Azerbaijan to withdraw its troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia, in line with the decisions of the International Court of Justice. The resolution expresses the common hope of the bloc’s countries to reach a peaceful compromise between Armenia and Azerbaijan, following the conflict that saw Azerbaijan reconquer Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023. Meanwhile, deputies called on the member states of EU to suspend the export of military equipment to Azerbaijan and warned that any new military actions against Armenia could have serious consequences for Baku.