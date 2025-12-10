The European wild cat spotted on the Pistoia Apennines: who is Felis silvestris and where does it live

The presence of European wild cat (Felis silvestris silvestris) in Tuscany in the Pistoia Apennines was ascertained by high definition images taken inDynamo Oasisa nature reserve affiliated with the WWF of over a thousand hectares. Monitoring began in 2022 when a camera trap recorded the passage of a specimen attributable to the smallest European wild cat. Research activity has recently evolved thanks to the use of reflex traphigh resolution filming systems that allow you to precisely document the nocturnal habits and most elusive behaviors of wild animals. To confirm the identity of the European wildcat, not easily distinguishable from the domestic cat (Felis catus) the experts analyzed the visible characteristics of the specimens such as the large ringed tail with black tip (“club”), the grey-black streaking of the coatthe clear black dorsal stripe which demarcates the back and sides. The natural habitat of this species, which reaches 120 cm in length and weighs between 2.8 – 3.8 kg, is deciduous forests where its skills as an agile and elusive predator are effective. Its diet consists mainly of rodents such as voles and mice, birds, hares, insects and reptiles.

As with most felines, its rarity and shy habits make observation in the wild extremely difficult. Despite this, the wild cat is also found in other WWF reserves present on Italian territory, indicating the good health of the ecosystems. In particular, specimens harmless to humans have been spotted in Abruzzo at Throats of Sagittariusin Umbria at the reserve of Alviano lakein Sardinia in the oasis of Mount Arcosu (subspecies Felis silvestris lybica) and others Pian Sant’Angelo in Lazio.

The wild cat caught in a photo trap in the WWF Gole del Sagittario Oasis, in Abruzzo. Credit: WWF



The European wildcat is a protected species in Europe but at risk of extinction. The main dangers do not come from hunting, but fromhybridization with the domestic cat leading to the loss of the original genetic heritage of the species, by habitat fragmentation due to deforestation and infrastructure construction and by the transmission of pathogens from stray cats.

The Italian peninsula is home to four genetically distinct populations, considered important conservation units. To monitor the situation, the Maremma Natural History Museumtogether with ISPRA – Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research – and to the Ministry, launched the “Felis DB” project with the aim of creating a Integrated National Database. The plan combines historical and current data (genetic, photographic, GPS, carcasses) to accurately map the species and hybrids. To collect as much information as possible, a portal is active citizen science where anyone can upload data and reports on the species in the appropriate “data entry” section.