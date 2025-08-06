The Ferrari F1 in the abyss fades a blazing industrial success





There are many aspects at the moment of Ferrari that must be analyzed and that obviously start from the sports crisis culminating with the mediocre performance of the reds in the Budapest GP which could definitively compromise any dream of glory of the Formula 1 World Championship.

The Ferrari of 2024 is increasingly a double -sided project: capable of conquering pole position but then completely inadequate in the long time of the race. The Hungary GP is the most cruel representation. Charles Leclerc, after conquering a convincing pole position and full of premises and promises, manages to dominate the first 39 returns, building a reassuring margin. But from the second pit-stop onwards, the SF-24 implodes in a way, if not inexplicable, certainly not announced. A drop in performance that cannot be explained with some driving error of the pilot, with the general degradation of the tires or with an approximate tactical management. If Ferrari becomes an “inguidable” car, as Leclerc himself has repeatedly underlined via radio – that bad advertising for the brand globally – the questions must be many and accurate. The Ferrari team has three weeks, before returning to the track at the end of the month, perhaps also bringing some answers. Because in all honesty those slightly pressing of the Team Principal Fred Vasseur do not convince: “From Giro 40 onwards we encountered a problem with the frame that made us lose almost two seconds to the round. We will investigate …”. However, admitting that the balance of the car in the last Stint of the Grand Prix was “a disaster”.

A demeaning comparison

In comparison with McLaren, Ferrari shows an almost embarrassing structural deficit. The British machine makes the most of medium -speed curves dominating the free practice (faster Norris than Leclerc than a tenth already in FP2), thanks to an efficient herododynamics in almost all sectors. In qualifying, Leclerc conquers pole only thanks to a combination of favorable meteorological times and a Ferrari less penalized by the frontal wind than the rival Plastri. An episode that tears the best possible result in the very short period.

But in the race, dealing with the dynamics of overtaking and traffic, and above all on long times, is completely another story. If in FP2 the Monegasco was only 0.13 “to the slowest tour of Norris on the average tire, in the race McLaren recorded an advantage of about 0.4” at the Giro compared to Leclerc on a route that saw the Ferrari heavily penalized both in the average and braking corner. From start to finish. Almost half a second to the round. A enormousness.

Angry Leclerc, Hamilton resigned

Leclerc, from pole to fourth place, externalized a legitimate frustration: “We have lost all our competitiveness … We were spectators,” said Monegasque. The car, a cold speed jewel, turned into a ballast within a few minutes. And the anger expressed without filters from the pilot via radio ran out the illusion of the team’s cohesion. Leclerc will close fourth at 42 ”away from Norris. Fans pitched on social networks …” It has become an iron … “Someone writes on X.

The situation of Lewis Hamilton, in its absolute mediocrity, seems almost clear because it is to be saved in the performance of English and his car there is almost nothing. It closes 12th perhaps also for a bankruptcy tire management. The self -criticism of the pilot, who knows he has been paid a fortune to grow the project and who is also becoming an almost unbearable weight, is: “I am absolutely useless … perhaps Ferrari needs another pilot”. A devastating message, which reveals a pilot without confidence in the car – almost ready to give up psychologically before even technically. Never heard Hamilton express himself in these terms …

Because Leclerc collapsed: the reading keys

· Frame – Ferrari herself confirmed that the main problem of the collapse in the race was the frame, not the aerodynamic structure. Leclerc initially suspected an alteration of the front wing, then explained that the problem was structural and gradually worsened after lap 40: loss of grip, instability and times that flowed away.

· Strategy and incorrect management – according to analysts, another reading key is that the team asked Leclerc to save fuel further compromising competitiveness. The timing of the tires and pit stops have done nothing but acute the mechanical weaknesses, leaving the pilot to the implacable comeback of Norris, Plastri and Russell exposed.

· Instability of new structures – The SF -24 has introduced evolutions to the rear suspension, aimed at improving its stability. But in Budapest the car showed its Achilles heel: he lost performance in curves, around the rigid frame that did not absorb the stresses, transforming a theoretically effective single -seater into a traveler on the track.

Consequences: Moral below zero and compromised championship

The result is a Ferrari divided between illusions and reality. If in qualifying the Red enchants, in the race it becomes appearance. The internal tensions – with the drivers who accuse and the management that investigates – are creating a toxic climate, bad also for relationships and external image.

The team seems to navigate on sight, without a clear floor to go up. The concrete risk is that this season escapes definitively hand. McLaren is now at the top of the championship with an increasingly tangible advantage, while Ferrari can no longer put together car and strategy together. In the Piloti Leclerc and Hamilton pilots are respectively fifth and sixth, with 133 and 175 points to reassemble. Ferrari in the builders’ championship is second (260 points) behind McLaren (559) and must look at his shoulders from Mercedes and Red Bull.

The sporting shadow on industrial success

All at a time that for Ferrari, from an industrial point of view, is nothing short of extraordinary. Ferrari Automotive is in full form, with increasing revenues, record margins and sales that should safely put the house even from the impacting duties of Donald Trump. Complete list of orders until the end of 2026. Models such as thoroughbred and Rome Spider maintain a very high question.

But this financial success risks becoming ephemeral if the sports Ferrari does not return to walking with its legs. The automotive brand lives on myth and performance, but a myth betrayed by the track is a brand that sooner or later is destined to lose even on the market.

You need a radical reset

Sorry to say. But Vasseur’s choice does not seem to pay. And Ferrari must start from admitting a raw truth: her single -seater is no longer competitive as its management does not seem clearer or far -sighted. Marketing operations on the car launch, social aspects, the unconditional love of the public are not enough. A change here and there are not enough and some success in qualifying. In a ruthless world like that of the car industry, which lives on numbers, those of Ferrari this year are in a worrying flexion and risk worsening again.

If not immediately, in a championship that is increasingly announced in the name of “saving the salvable” – aiming at least at the podium manufacturers – in view of 2026 a revolution is needed: technique, strategic, cultural, which can regain respect for the pilots, fans and the paddock. And instead of on the safe name in the car, on the twist on the pilot grid, Ferrari will do well to point immediately to the best manager in circulation.

The fans dream of Andrea Stella, a 1.2 million euro engagement at McLaren who could double if the house will win pilots and manufacturers title. According to Radio-F1 it is untouchable. But according to other voices, the only house that could consider in case of a sensational divorce is Maranello. Maybe to give more steam to the iron …