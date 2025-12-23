The first Italian fired and replaced by artificial intelligence

Culture

The first Italian fired and replaced by artificial intelligence

The first Italian fired and replaced by artificial intelligence

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The first Italian fired and replaced by artificial intelligence
From geology to scientific dissemination: Science Dialogues with Stefano Gandelli
INPS alert, if you receive this email it is a phishing scam: how to recognize it and defend yourself