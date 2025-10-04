The flotilla wind blows in the streets





It was not enough to grasp two million people, randy entire cities, exterminate children. Israel has decided to seize solidarity, stopping the Global Sumud Flotilla that led aid to Gaza. The interception, which took place outside of any jurisdiction, openly violates article 87 of the United Nations Convention on the right of the sea, which guarantees freedom of navigation and prohibits the intervention armed with a state on civil ships in international waters. Even if the flotilla had reached the territorial waters of Gaza, the IDF would have had no right to stop it: the control imposed on the strip is an illegal employment according to the CIG, and the naval blockage imposed since 2009 – officially to prevent the trafficking of weapons at the Palestinian resistance – is in itself contrary to international law, which requires the access of the civilian population to essential assets and aid even in the case of conflict.

The Global Sumud Flotilla was therefore not violating any law. Israel, on the other hand, has once again acted out of any legality, making a real act of piracy. The arrest of civil crews is yet another demonstration of how the government of Benjamin Netanyahu – sought by the CPI for war crimes – continue to care about any form of the law: on the other hand, for those who are perpetuating a systematic extermination of defenseless people, an act of piracy is a pleasure walk.

Italian complicity

The Meloni government has chosen to turn to the other side: despite the arrested activists, there were Italian citizens, the executive did not move a finger to defend them. Once again, Rome has given the Zionist interests to those of humanitarian law and even those of their citizens. “Perhaps the sufferings of the Palestinians were not the priority of the flotilla,” said the premier: this is defect – this is certain – the feeling of shame, considering that for two years he has remained silent while over 65,000 GazaWi, including 20,000 children, were killed (who knows what his priorities are: to allagous with those who have their hands dirty with blood?) war and risk the safety to deliver aid to Gaza, which the Italian government could have delivered in a few hours “. If Italy really has this ability to intervene, why hasn’t you done anything so far?

The courage of the righteous

That the Global Sumud Flotilla would be stopped was clear from the beginning. The activists knew it, as they knew they had been abandoned by their governments – with the exception of Spain – ready once again to bend to the interests of Israel and his American guard dog. Yet they decided to leave the same, putting their safety at risk. Their boats had already been attacked in the previous days by drones armed with incendiary bombs and stinging gases. Yet they continued navigation, transporting food to try to break the block that led to death from hunger for dozens of children, in a context in which over half a million people risk famine; A dramatic situation also reported by the UN.

It was not a unrealistic gesture, as they defined it with contempts of the right and too many (miserable) journalists, but an act of love and courage. Activists knew that, at best, they would be arrested. But they wanted to send a clear message to the people of Gaza, a message of hope: the world did not abandon you and, even if the Western and Arab governments remain complicit in the massacre, the peoples are on your side, on the side of those who – every day – is slaughtered and hungry; We will not leave you alone, we will stay united in front of barbarism.

The message continues to navigate

That message, thanks to the contribution of activists, is now stronger than ever. After the arrest of the Flotilla, mass protests multiplied all over the world, with hundreds of thousands of people who took to the streets against yet another Tel Aviv crime. Today, Friday 3 October, in Italy a general strike has been proclaimed, because the message of the GSF must continue to travel in the great sea of ​​humanity, to tell the people of Gaza who will not be forgotten. Premier Meloni, of course, will not change course: Italy remains a political and military colony of the United States since 1945, and will probably continue to take sides without hesitation alongside Netanyahu and its supremacy and racist ministers. But also this fearful and subordinate government could pay a price in terms of consent, if civil society continues to mobilize.

United Europe of peoples

But that’s not enough. The Italian strike is an important but insufficient signal. The European Union has reacted hard to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, imposing nineteen packages of penalties against Moscow in the financial, energy, commercial, technological and military sectors. Yet, although Gaza is not ongoing a war between regular armies but a genocide, no measure was taken against Israel. On the contrary: they continue to do business, to sell weapons, to share intelligence.

It serves more. A unitary European strike is needed, such as that of November 14, 2012, when workers and unions of the whole continent mobilized against austerity (do you remember Greece bridged by dragons and Merkels?), Because internationalism represents the only response of peoples against political leadership that – instead of protecting the interests and respecting the will of their citizens – pursues those of American imperialism and its main ally, Israel. That Europe will finally find its unity from below: all together you have to go to the street and block the economy, to force our governments to impose penalties and a total embargo of weapons: Israel is a great staterello like Tuscany, it cannot face one war after another without international support, both military and financial support. Too many innocent are already dead: as De André warned, we must continue to shout in our rulers who, “as far as you believe you are acquitted, you are forever involved”. And the Flotilla wind will continue to blow.