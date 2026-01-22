The Forger, the interview with the cast: "A series that talks about ambition, sacrifice and compromise"

The Forger, the new film directed by Stefano Lodovichi and written by Sandro Petraglia, produced by Cattleya (part of ITV Studios), will arrive only on Netflix from January 23rd. Freely inspired by the book “The State Forger” by Nicola Biondo and Massimo Veneziani, The Forger takes the viewer to the Rome of the 70s, an era of contrasts, dreams and tensions.

The protagonist, Toni, played by Pietro Castellitto, is a young man with a rare talent for painting and the desire to establish himself as an artist. But his ambition and his hungry outlook on life will push him on an unexpected path: from canvases to art forgeries, from art to fraud, until he becomes the greatest forger of his time. On his path, Toni will encounter ambiguous, fascinating and dangerous characters, remaining trapped in power games and mysteries that are intertwined with the history of the country. A descent into ambiguity where the border between authenticity and lies becomes increasingly thin.

The Forger, the trailer of the new Netflix film with Pietro Castellitto (and when it comes out)

In the cast, alongside Castellitto, we find Giulia Michelini, Andrea Arcangeli, Aurora Giovinazzo, Fabrizio Ferracane, Pierluigi Gigante, Mattia Carrano, with the participation of Edoardo Pesce and Claudio Santamaria. We met the actors to hear about the birth of a project that mixes a noir atmosphere, political tension and reflection on identity.