The frenetic and bizarre Hollywood of the late Sixties is in the bookshop for Accent

Released in 1971 in the United States and never published in Italy. Accent Edizioni will take care of publishing it 55 years later So goodbyea novel born from the pen of Gavin Lambert, an English screenwriter who lived part of his life in Hollywood and wrote works mainly linked to the world of the film industry.

So goodbye

It is therefore not surprising that So goodbye takes place in a Los Angeles torn between real life and the distorted fantasies created by the movie industry. Lambert describes California in the late 1960s and does so through a young draft deserter, charming but completely broke, looking for company and economic support. And again a beautiful and mysterious woman perpetually hidden behind a wide-brimmed hat and the ghost of a cinema star who makes occasional appearances within the walls of her villa.

They are characters who exchange addresses, lovers and dreams, who flirt with religious sects similar to that of Charles Manson, who listen to the most bizarre stories at parties pretending to take them as true. All that unites them is a lack of real purpose and a friendship with a British writer, who does his best to record their absurd lives with an attentive and non-judgmental eye.

So goodbye comes out in bookstores on Wednesday 22 April, translated by Ilaria Oddenino and with a preface by Marco Rossari.

The author

Gavin Lambert (1924-2005) was an English screenwriter, writer and biographer. He has lived most of his life in Hollywood; He has drawn inspiration from the film industry for most of his writings, both narrative and non-narrative.

The cover