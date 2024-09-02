The Funniest Film at the Venice Film Festival (And Why)

Culture

The Funniest Film at the Venice Film Festival (And Why)

The Funniest Film at the Venice Film Festival (And Why)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Must-Read Books in September: Gamberale, Carrère, McBride and the Variations of Love
50 days before the elections, France still does not have a prime minister, Macron tries with Cazeneuve
What effect do caresses have on the brain and development?