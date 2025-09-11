"The Girlfriend – The girlfriend" It is the thriller series of the year (with Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke that sparkle)

“The Girlfriend – The girlfriend” is the thriller series of the year (with Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke making sparks)





It is really surprising how much he satisfied us to see the six episodes of La Girlfriend – The Girlfriend, the thriller miniseries out on Prime Video on 10 September with all the episodes in one breath.

Based on the novel of the same name published in 2017 by Michelle Frances, the girlfriend is directed by Robin Wright (in Forrest Gump and House of Cards his most iconic roles), who is also the protagonist with Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon, the first season of Slow Horses).

A difficult satisfaction to explain, because it is not enough to say that it is the most engaging series of the year released on Prime Videos, and it is not enough even to say that it is absolutely unmissable, because it is obvious, especially if we consider that it is self-conclusive and if they ever venture a sequel-prequel-reboot should study it just well.

And then you can choose: either continues to read this review that continues with the plot (without spoiler) and our opinion (spoiler: it will be positive), or scroll to all to look at the official trailer in Italian of La girlfriend.

What The Girlfriend is about

The story is told generally showing for about half the episode each first the prospect of one protagonist and then the point of view of the other regard to the same moments.

The first protagonist is Laura (Wright), a successful gallery owner, adored by her husband Howard (Waleed Zuaiter), a billionaire real estate player who finances and supports every choice, and with a relationship of idyllic love also with his son Daniel (Laurie Davidson).

Everything changes when the other protagonist arrives in Daniel’s life, Cherry (Cooke): humble origins, he struggles to land the Lunario in an increasingly dear London, where she works precisely as a real estate agent, having to defeat with less prepared colleagues but more introduced than her in the upper society.

Their encounter is random, their love is sincere and pure. Or maybe, as a suspect Laura, Cherry is getting something shady to take advantage of the poor-but Daniel? A matter of points of view, in fact, and do not be surprised if you cheer for one or the other depending on the scenes: the confusion will accompany you to the end.

Because you can’t miss your girlfriend

Robin Wright (ex Penn) exerts a special charm on us since his Jenny’s time in Forrest Gump. And Olivia Cooke has bewitched us from her first in House of the Dragon appearance: as can be seen from the custving trailer, their sensuality can already be a sufficient reason to give this series a chance.

But, unlike what may seem from the preview images, the girlfriend does not need to insist on the erotic charge of the protagonists, to be compelling as a few series released lately.

Because it succeeds very well with the reversals in front and perspective, with the appearances that deceive and with, sorry for the game of words, the deceptions that appear evident only if observed in a certain way.

Each episode flows in the desire to find out how it will end, who will be right and who is wrong, who has done badly and who has done perhaps worse.

Speed ​​up on the twist, the vision of The Girlfriend chains on the screen up to an applause ending.

If we had already liked very wrong sisters and deadringers, this other first video thriller miniseries literally conquered us.

VOTE: 8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfra3txbixq