"The girlfriend": the trailer of the hot thriller series with Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke

If you like the first high voltage video series with female protagonists (like the recent wrong sisters), get ready for The Girlfriend – The girlfriend, dramatic series, a psychological thriller and (judging from the first images) sensual taken from the novel of the same name by Michelle Frances, directed and played by Robin Wright (Forrest Gump, House of Cards and much more), protagonist with Olivia Coke (the House of the Dragon’s Alicity Hightower, also seen in Slow Horses). Here are all the information on the cast, plot and release date, the teaser trailer and the official trailer of the series.

What is the girlfriend about

Based on the novel of the same name by Michelle Frances, The Girlfriend tells the story of Laura (Wright), a woman who apparently has everything: a sparkling career, a loving husband and her precious son, Daniel. His perfect life begins to crumble when Daniel brings home Cherry (Cooke), a girl who changes everything. After a tense presentation, Laura is convinced that Cherry is hiding something. Is she actually a social climber manipulator or Laura is simply paranoid? Truth is a matter of perspective.

The cast of The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend features Robin Wright in the role of Laura, Olivia Cooke in that of Cherry, Laurie Davidson in that of Daniel, Waleed Zuaiter in that of Howard, Tayna Moodie in that of Isabella, Shalom Brune-Franklin in that of Brigitte, Karen Henthorn in that of Tracey, Anna Chancellor in that of that of Lilith, Leo Setter in that of Nicholas and Francesca Corney in that of Millie.

The Girlfriend is produced by Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios. Jonathan Cavendish and Caroline Norris are the producers, while Robin Wright, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, John Zois, Dave Clarke, Gabbie Asher and Michelle Frances are the executive producers. The series is adapted for television by Naomi Sheldon and Gabbie Asher, with episodes written by Sheldon, Asher, Polly Cavendish, Helen Kingston, Marek Horn, Ava Wong Davies, Isis Davis, Smita Bhide and Matt Evans.

The teaser trailer of The Girlfriend

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaledw-tevm

The trailer of La girlfriend

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Skgdid_6v5s

When The Girlfriend comes out

The series is composed in total by six episodes, which will all be released on Wednesday 10 September exclusively on first videos all over the world.