The great religions of Asia, like millenary traditions, are intertwined with modernity

There is an invisible thread that unites the mountains of the Himalayas, the deserts of Arabia and the plains of China: it is the thread of spirituality. THE’Asiawith its thousand-year-old civilizations, is not just a continent, but the cradle in which some of them took shape great religions of the world. Here were born myths and stories, symbols and practices that still guide billions of people today: come on Tibetan monasteries where the monks recite i sutrasto the Hindu temples in which collective rites are celebrated, up to the practices of meditation and yoga which have found new life in Western cities. Studying these traditions therefore means reading the spiritual fabric of a continent which, through its symbols and visions, continues to nourish and orient the global world.

Hinduism: a universe of deities and symbols

Singapore, Swiatynia Sri Krishna; Credit: Photo: Marcin Konsek via Wikimedia Commons



THE’Hinduism is often described as a river that collects different tributariesa set of traditions born beyond three thousand years ago in the Indus valley. It does not have a single founder, nor a single sacred book, but is based on a constellation of texts ranging from See at Upanishaduntil Bhagavad Gita. It is a fluid and multifaceted religion, where countless deities, domestic rites and large collective celebrations coexist.

The symbol that best represents it is theOmprimordial sound from which, according to tradition, the universe originated. Next to it, the lotus flower embodies purity, transformation and rebirth.

Especially widespread in India And NepalHinduism has spread around the world thanks to diasporic communities and, in recent decades, through the yoga and meditationwho have crossed religious boundaries to become universal practices.

Buddhism: from awakening to enlightenment

Buddha statue; credit: Neil Satyam, CC BY–SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



From the heart of India was also born the Buddhismwith the figure of Siddhartha Gautama. In the 6th century BC abandoning the privileges of his princely life, Siddhartha chose to confront human suffering. After years of meditation, he achieved enlightenment and became the Buddha, “he who has awakened”. At the center of his doctrine are the Four Noble Truths el’Eightfold Patha practical guide to freeing yourself from the doctor and achieving inner peace. There Dharma wheelwith its eight rays, is the most powerful symbol.

Since then, Buddhism has spread in multiple directions: towards Tibetwith monasteries perched in the mountains; in China And Japanwhere Zen Buddhism developed; in Southeast Asia, where golden Buddha statues watch over the cities. Today, millions of practitioners around the world carry on the tradition, adapting it to ever new contexts.

Chinese wisdom: Confucianism and Taoism

Confucius Monument; credit: Neil Satyam, CC BY–SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



In Chinaspirituality has taken peculiar paths that do not always correspond to the Western idea of ​​”religion”. The Confucianismborn from the teachings of Confuciusis first of all defined as a social ethic. Its objective is not so much the relationship with the divine, but rather harmony between men: respect for hierarchies, centrality of the family, value of education and justice. It is a path that has shaped Chinese political and cultural thought for centuries.

Alongside it developed the Taoismwhich has as its point of reference the Tao Te Ching attributed to Laozi. Here the attention shifts to the relationship with nature and with the vital flow of the universe, it represents the essence of Taoist thought: opposites do not exclude each other, but complete each other, and harmony arises from their balance. For centuries, Buddhism, Confucianism and Taoism they coexisted and contaminated each other, giving life to a unique cultural fabric, capable of integrating different philosophies and spiritual practices.

Transformations and new challenges today

In the’contemporary erathe religions born in Asia they have experienced processes of transformation and adaptation that have redefined their role. Hinduismfor example, while remaining anchored to his own thousand-year-old ritualswas confronted with the dynamics of Indian modernityassuming significant political weight and often becoming a terrain for identity confrontation. The Buddhismin various areas of the continent, this has been done promoter of identity comparison. In fact, in various areas of the continent, he has promoted social and environmental issues, giving rise to movements such as the‘”engaged Buddhism”which interprets spiritual practice as commitment for peace and justice. In ChinaThe Taoism and Confucianismalthough downsized by centuries of state policies, are today the subject of renewed cultural and heritage valorization.

In a context marked by mobility and digitalisationthese religions dialogue with new languages: pilgrimage coexists with online devotion, diasporic communities spread rituals to distant continents, meditative practices are reinterpreted in a secular key as tools for well-being. The religions of Asia therefore they are not static legaciesbut living traditionscapable of reinventing themselves and continuing to exercise a decisive influence both in their original contexts and on the global scene.