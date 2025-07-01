The Gringo Hunters: Netflix’s new police series (inspired by real facts)

It is inspired by an elite unit of the Mexican police that really existed, it is Mexican and has the actor of the Stefano Sollima Zerozerozero series, Harold Torres. We are talking about The Gringo Hunters, the new Netflix series between action, crime and drama that is ready to conquer modern police lovers. Between mysteries and suspense, this series promises to bring into attractive atmospheres and glue the screen. Will it be so? We will see, meanwhile we discover something more on this new Netflix title of July 2025.

The gringo hunters: the plot

Inspired by a real elite unit of the Mexican police who capture American on the run in Mexico, the fiction series The gringo hunters Explore the activities of the International Liaison Unit, with its mysteries to solve, suspense, twists and turns and the interesting challenges that face each other in this type of police operation.

The Gringo Hunters: the cast

The protagonists are Harold Torres (Zerozerozero), Mayra Hermosillo (en la Piel de Lucía), Andrew Leland Rogers (Good Savage), Manuel Masalva (Narcos: Mexico), Gerardo Trejoluna (Bad Actor) and Héctor Kotsifakis (Honeymoon).

The Gringo Hunters: When he comes out on Netflix

The Gringo Hunters arrives on Netflix on July 9, 2025.

The Gringo Hunters: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pbfezmixg8