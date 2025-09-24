The guys who touches earth in China and heads for Vietnam: it could be the most violent since 2018

The guys girl hit China. Credit: Hans Solo, via X.



The “Super Tiphone” Ragasa touched land in China a Yangjiang, In the province of Guangdong, where about 2 million people have been evacuated and relocated to refuge centers or the upper floors of the buildings. Now guys, the most violent tropical cyclone of 2025, is heading towards the Vietnam where he will continue to lose intensity, even if in the previous hours he has caused numerous damage: in the Philippines At least have been reported 10 victims due to the violent twenty at 265 km/h, while a Taiwan The floods have been more disastrous than expected, with 17 people who lost their lives and at least 120 are dispersed due to the exploration of a lake. TO Hong Kongon the other hand, winds of wind of about 206 km/h were recorded, with waves of about 2-3 meters along the coast.

The eye of the cyclone should hit the Chinese city of Zhanjiang Around 16:00 Italian (23:00 local): after strengthening in the Philippine Sea and reaching the maximum category (equivalent to a category 5 hurricane), the typhoon is however decreased intensitydescending to a category 3 on the Saffir-Speson scale: nevertheless, its destructive potential remains high. According to the data of the Chinese meteorological center (CMA, China Meteorological Administration), a Yangjiang 144 km/h wind gusts were recorded, while the torrential rains could download between 250 mm and 450 mm of rain in a few hours.

Ragasa could be the most violent typhoon in China since 2018

Despite being weakened in the last few hours and having been downgraded by “super-tone” to “intense typhoon”, Ragasa still maintains a destructive potential, with twenty of 144 km/h recorded in Yangjiang and peaks up to 241 km/h. According to the forecasts of the CMA, the torrential rains could cause violent storms, downloading between the 250 mm he is 450 mm of water in a few hours, a quantity of rain that generally falls during a whole month.

THE’eye of the cycloneon the other hand, it should touch the ground around 16:00 Italian (23:00 local), breaking down on the city of Zhanjiang and causing storms along the coast, with expected waves of at least 2-3 meters highas visible also in the video below.

The Chinese region, among other things, is already particularly tried by the passage of the Mitag storm, which took place only last week: given the violence, Chinese weather experts called the “king of storms“.

In addition to being the most intense tropical cyclone of 2025, Ragaso risks being too The most violent typhoon that affects China since 2018: In the County of Taishan, in fact, twenty up to 241 km/h were recorded, exceeding the Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018. In the same way, the raising of the water level due to storm waves and intense rainfall could cause greater damage than those of 7 years ago, when the final budget was 134 victims and beyond 3.77 billion dollars of economic losses.

The guys who heads for Vietnam

At the moment, the guys super typhoon is moving towards west at a speed of 20 km/h: in the next few hours the first information on any damage caused in China and in the province of Guangdong will be released. According to the forecasts of the CMA, by tomorrow 25 September Ragaso should be downgraded From Typhon to tropical stormthen reach the Vietnam, through the Gulf of Tonchinofurther weakened to tropical depressionor the lower intensity category for a cyclone (twenty expected between 63 km/hei 117 km/h). In any case, the Vietnamese authorities have already invited the population to maximum prudence, given the risk of strong rains, sudden floods and strong winds.

The trajectory of the guys Typhoon in the past few days and the one scheduled for tomorrow. Credit: Windy.com



Recall that Typhon and Hurricane are two equivalent terms, used to indicate the same atmospheric phenomenon, that is, a tropical cyclone: ​​however, while the typhoon is generated off the Asian coasts of the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane originates off the coast of Central-North America.