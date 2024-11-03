The hearings of the European commissioners and the Budapest Summit are underway

Next, the Europa Today newsletter that every Sunday morning tells you what will happen in the coming European week, edited by Alfonso Bianchi (for comments, suggestions or criticisms write to [email protected]).

Top of the agenda

The auditions begin – The hearings of the European commissioners begin in Brussels, with the candidates who will have to pass the examination in the Chamber and will be questioned by the deputies in the respective competent commissions for an assessment of their suitability for the role. We start with the Slovakian Maros Sefcovic and the Maltese Glen Micaleff at 2.30pm on Monday 4 November. For the audition of the Italian Raffaele Fitto we will have to wait until the morning of November 12th.

The exam – The process for putting the commissioners on the gridiron involves an initial three-hour hearing. The Commissioners-designate make a 15-minute introductory statement, followed by MEPs’ questions and their answers. At the end the designated commissioners can then make a short concluding statement. The coordinators of the political groups will then decide whether the exam has been passed.

Hurry up – The objective is to ensure that on 27 November the European Parliament can vote in plenary for confidence in the new College of 27 commissioners, with a positive vote which would allow the Commission to begin its work on December 1st. But it is not excluded that some candidates could be rejected, or at least postponed, which would entail a new audition and an extension of time.

The US presidential elections – Presidential elections are scheduled for Tuesday 5 November in the United States. The results will be discussed on Thursday 7th at a dinner of EU heads of state and government in Budapest, Hungary, where the leaders of the Twenty-Seven will meet first for a summit of the European Political Community and then for an informal European Council. The discussion will be intense in the event of Donald Trump’s victory, the most feared outcome in Brussels, where Kamala Harris is being cheered on.

The Draghi report (again…) – Mario Draghi will also participate in the European Council on 8 November. In the Budapest Declaration, EU leaders are expected to launch a “New European Competitiveness Pact” based on the reports by Draghi and Enrico Letta. Negotiations on the text are not simple, the frugal do not want to hear about common debt, the countries of the south and east defend the cohesion funds, France and the friends of the atom ask that we talk about the importance of energy nuclear.

Other hot topics

Banking Union – On Monday 4 November the Eurogroup will discuss the economic situation of the euro area, which has returned to moderate growth even if the situation is not homogeneous and there have been signs of weakening. The meeting will also take stock of the progress of the Banking Union with the presidents of the Single Supervisory Mechanism and the Single Resolution Board.

VAT in the digital age – Ecofin will meet in Brussels on Tuesday 5 November with the 27 economy and finance ministers who will try to find a political agreement on the VAT package in the digital age. The package consists of three proposals that aim to combat fraud, support businesses and promote digitalisation.

Sandu’s reconfirmation – Today (Sunday 3 November) presidential elections run-off in Moldova. The outgoing president, the pro-European Maia Sandu, and the candidate of the socialist party Alexandr Stoianoglo, who calls for a rapprochement with Moscow, are competing. In the first round Sandu received 42.49 percent of the votes and Stoianoglo 25.9 percent while the referendum on EU membership passed narrowly with 50.38 percent of the votes.

EU Court of Justice

Femicides – Thursday 7 November ruling on an appeal against the Italian State for having cut compensation to the family members of a victim of femicide because the perpetrator of the crime was insolvent

Irregular immigration – On the same day, ruling on a request for a preliminary ruling presented by the Court of Bologna for a woman of Congolese origin accused of aiding and abetting irregular immigration who claims to have fled the country, with false passports, and to have brought her daughter and daughter with her nephew (minors) because he feared for their lives.

Other events

Rutte in Germany – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday 4 November.

Barnier by von der Leyen – On Wednesday 6 November, the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, receives the French Prime Minister, Michel Barnier.