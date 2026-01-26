The images of the landslide in Niscemi, in the province of Caltanissetta: 500 displaced, country at risk of isolation

The landslide occurred in Niscemi on January 25, 2026. Credit: Regional Department of Civil Protection



The town of Niscemiin the province of Caltanissettawas affected by a new landslide which caused a estimated subsidence of approximately 6 metresforcing further 500 residents to evacuate as a precaution. The landslide event occurred around 1pm yesterday, Sunday 25 January, in the section connecting the Provincial Road SP 10 and the town centre, near the neighborhood Holy Crosses.

The Niscemi landslide.



The mayor of the town, Massimiliano Contispoke of a «dramatic landslide event», which occurred in an area that had already suffered a landslide 29 years ago, with the consequent disappearance of an entire neighborhood. The displaced people were welcomed during the night at the “Pio La Torre” sports hall, while the authorities arranged the closure of all schools.

Now Niscemi, which has around 25,000 inhabitants, is at risk of isolation: in recent days, provincial road 12 had been closed due to the damage caused by Cyclone Harry; after the landslide, the authorities also ordered the closure of the SP 10. At the moment, the only road out of the country remains the Provincial Road 11already known to the local population for its danger and which now risks an overload of traffic.

The event adds to the previous landslide that occurred on January 16, 2026, which had already compromised the connections between Niscemi, Gela, Catania and Caltanissetta, with serious repercussions on the resident population.

The Fire Brigade, as well as the technicians, immediately intervened on the scene Regional Department of Civil Protection, who are carrying out geological surveys to «verify the possible correlation between the ongoing landslide phenomenon and the one that occurred last January 16th».

From a geological point of view, it was a sliding landslide: this type of landslide is favored by the presence of rock layers with different characteristics (for example rock resting on a plastic clay material), separated by planes oriented in the same direction as the slope, with an inclination equal to or lower than that of the slope. These slips are facilitated by the infiltration of water between the layers and by the erosive action of any water courses at the foot of the slope: the detached mass can remain relatively intact or disintegrate into blocks.