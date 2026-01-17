The Italian challenge for GHG energy storage: how the hydrogen-manganese hybrid battery works

Credit: GES, Press Kit



Green Energy Storage (GES), an Italian company based in Rovereto (Trento), has launched an innovative technology energy storage based on the use of manganese And hydrogen. The goal is to provide a sustainable and economical alternative to lithium batteries which today dominate the world market and are dependent on production in countries such as China. In fact, manganese is a very widespread element on Earth and can count on Italian and European production, guaranteeing greater independence from critical non-EU materials.

The importance of energy storage systems is given by the fact that, in the context of energy transitionthe renewable sources (sun, wind) are by their nature intermittent and increasingly efficient methods of maintaining long-term energy are essential.

How GES hybrid technology works

The flow batteries they are special rechargeable batteries that transform chemical energy into electricity by exploiting oxidation-reduction reactions (redox). Unlike classic batteries, electrolytes are contained in two external tanks. Their operation is based on the transfer of electrons between chemical species that oxidize (losing electrons) and reduce (acquiring them), self-producing energy in the form of H ions+.

The name “flow” comes from the movement of these liquids, which are continuously pumped through a central membrane where the reaction takes place. Thanks to this architecture, they can store enormous amounts of energy (megawatt hours) for long periods. There are two large types of these batteries, systems with only liquid electrolytes (example: vanadium) or liquid-gas hybrid systems (example: bromine and zinc).

GES technology, protected by 7 patents, is a hybrid system that uses a combination of thehydrogen (gas) and a liquid electrolyte based on mAnganese.

Diagram of the operation of GES hybrid batteries. Credit: GES



During the charging phase, when there is an abundance of energy (for example in broad daylight with solar panels), the liquid electrolyte is pumped into the “heart” of the system. Here the water molecules split generating protons (H+) which become hydrogen gas (H 2 ), immediately stored in an external tank. Meanwhile, the manganese in the liquid changes its oxidation state and becomes “charged”.

However, when there is a need for energy (for example at night), the process is reversed. The hydrogen is taken from the tank and sent back to the heart of the system, where it meets the charged electrolyte. The opposite reaction occurs: hydrogen divides, releasing electrons – which they generate electric current in the external circuit – and protons, which return to the liquid, returning the manganese to its initial state, ready for a new cycle.

The advantages of the GES system

The technology, which in 2022 received Ipcei (Important Projects of Common European Interest) funding of 61.5 million eurosis designed specifically for Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES)or the accumulation of energy for long durations (hours or days), fundamental for stabilizing the electricity grid with renewables. Among the strong points of the project, in addition to the integration ofartificial intelligence to manage safety and carry out predictive maintenance, there are:

Materials: manganese is an abundant and cheap metal

manganese is an abundant and cheap metal Cost: promises a significantly lower cost of storage (LCOS) than current technologies. The use of a single electrolyte halves the quantity of raw material needed and consequently the production costs

promises a significantly lower cost of storage (LCOS) than current technologies. The use of a single electrolyte halves the quantity of raw material needed and consequently the production costs Safety: It operates at room temperature, uses aqueous electrolytes, and uses non-corrosive, non-toxic chemical processes

It operates at room temperature, uses aqueous electrolytes, and uses non-corrosive, non-toxic chemical processes Sustainability: the entire system is recyclable and has a reduced environmental impact

The company estimates a number of cycles greater than 12,000 which would correspond to a life cycle of 15-20 yearsmaking the system highly competitive on the market.

GES has announced that it will open an office in Spainin Bilbao, where last year a blackout due precisely to an excess of renewable production that the network, without adequate storage systems, was unable to manage.

Applications: electrical networks and large systems

The debut of this technology is scheduled for 2027with applications on industrial scaleelectricity networks and large renewable energy plants. Characterized by an efficiency superior to 75%the system is designed for adults users of green energy, who can thus improve their energy management and security of supply, which for i suppliers or distributorswhose objective is to optimize stress management on the electricity grid.