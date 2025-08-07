The Kamchatcka peninsula would have moved 2 meters after the 8.8 magnitude earthquake

Credit: Fic Egs Ras



According to what was declared through a post on Telegram by FIC EGS RASthat is, the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciencesthe Kamchatka peninsula he would have moved about 2 meters After the violent earthquake of magnitude 8.8 of 30 July which, according to experts, would also trigger the eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano after 475 years of inactivity in the region of Eastern Russia.

Specifically, the team would have carried out some preliminary calculations based on the geodinnamic observations obtained by various groups of stations (such as those of Petropavlovsk and of Kamchatsky). These confirmed that the peninsula – especially in its southernmost part – would be moved south-east of about 2 meters. As much as it might seem a huge value, it is actually in line with what is recorded in other similar events: in Japan, for example, the 2011 Thoku earthquake of magnitude 9.1 He recorded a shift that is not very different from this.

What does this involve in practice? Not much, in reality: as also declared by the director of the Institute Danila Chebrovthis movement will not impact the life of those who live in the peninsula. This figure is therefore extremely important from a scientific point of view but, in this case, it is in no way alarming for those who live in the area.