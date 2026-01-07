The largest banknote in the world is the Burundi 10,000 franc note: how much it measures and how much it is worth in euros

There banknote from 10,000 francs of Burundi measure 40 x 28.8 centimeters: this makes it the more big in terms of size. Its introduction in February 2025 is linked to the 50th anniversary of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and, for this very reason, the cut depicts a lion, a giraffe, an elephant, a buffalo, a leopard, a rhinoceros with a small oxpecker – a typical bird of the country. On the back, however, as clearly visible from the image below, the Presidential Palace (Casa Ntare) is depicted next to the map of the country and its flag.

Back of banknote 10 thousand francs.



Like any banknote worthy of the name, the 10 thousand Burundi franc is also equipped with all security systems necessary to avoid counterfeiting, such as holographic frames, elements visible only with UV, a serial number and micro-engravings. As often happens in these cases, it is a banknote which, if desired, could be spent legally within the country, but which is unlikely to be used for this purpose: consider in fact that the nominal value is equivalent to approximately 2.89 euroswhile to purchase one you need to pay an amount of 3,400 euros – as also confirmed by the official website. It is therefore an object for collectors.