The largest Christmas trees in the world, what they are and where they are found: the tallest is over 750 meters tall

The tallest Christmas tree in the world, in Gubbio.



Precisely in these days, cities around the world are preparing for Christmascovering itself with lights and decorations of every shape, color and size. But nothing really does Christmas like a big and thick tree festively decorated, sparkling in the freezing night under the rapt gaze of passers-by. We have therefore drawn up a ranking of the 5 trees largest Christmas toys in the world, from lowest to highest.

5. The Vilnius Christmas tree

Although not often part of the collective imagination, every year, starting from the end of November, Vilnius (Lithuania) and its Christmas trees are dressed in lights, colors and local traditions, lighting up the Cathedral square in the historic center of the city.

Vilnius was nominated European capital of Christmas In the 2025 by the European Capital of Christmas, an association officially recognized by the European Parliament.

Vilnius Christmas trees are often recognized and acclaimed internationally and each year they adopt a original themesuch as fairy tales, sweets and watches. This year the aesthetics will turn up more traditional motifsbased on colors red and goldfor a return to the authenticity and genuineness of the Christmas holidays desired by the local population

The tree, a authentic fir high 20 metersis decorated with 25 000 LED lights and placed in the center of one platform suspended to allow visitors to admire it up close, before strolling through the stalls of the Christmas market.

4. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Although not the largest on the planet, theRockefeller Center Christmas Tree it is certainly the best known. Set up in Manhattan (New York) usually at the beginning of December, it can be considered the icon par excellence of the Christmas period, not only for New Yorkers and Americans, but also for the rest of the world.

The media resonance of accession ceremony (established for the first time in 1931) is truly impressive and we have all learned to recognize the tree and its almost dazzling brightness, thanks to films and TV series, among which one of the most beloved Christmas catchphrases certainly stands out: Mom, I missed the plane again: I got lost in New York.

The tree usually has a height between 25 and 30 metersis decorated with over 50,000 LED lights of all colors and is embellished with a Swarovski star sparkling and visible even from a distance. The lighting ceremony, which officially kicks off the Christmas season, is broadcast live and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors. The tree lights up New York evenings until mid-January.

3. Dortmund’s Christmas tree

TO Dortmunda German extra-district city, it is possible to admire what the local administration defines as the largest natural Christmas tree in the worldcomposed of 1200 Norwegian fir trees and tall 45 meters.

The tree is therefore one composition weighing approx 40 tons and adorned with 140 000 LED lights and a bright angel of 4 meters high to the top. Given its grandeur, the tree is clearly visible from a distance from many points of the city.

This tree also decorates a square that fills with stalls Christmas themed and every day, at 5pm, an evocative light show entertains visitors.

2. Rio de Janeiro’s floating Christmas tree

Let’s move further south, in America Latinwhere the evenings of the Christmas period are certainly milder than those in New York, to discover the spectacular Rio de Janeiro floating Christmas treein Brazil.

Considering the largest floating Christmas tree in the worldthis Christmas tree is set up in the bays and lagoons near Rio. It is supported by a tall metal structure 80 metersis decorated with more than two million of lights and seems to literally float on the water, a hundred meters from the shore from which it can be observed in all its size and against the backdrop of a colorful fireworks display during the opening ceremony.

Although it is a much appreciated tradition, capable of attracting hundreds of thousands of curious people, its appearance over the years has been rather irregular.

1. The Gubbio Christmas tree

Let’s play at home now, with the famous one Gubbio Christmas tree (Perugia), which is at first place in the ranking of tallest trees in the world. Between 7 December 2025 and 11 January 2026 we could visit this Christmas tree, built on the slopes of Mount Ingino which overlooks the municipality.

The tree is undoubtedly the largest in the world – exceeding the 750 meters high and 450 meters wide – since it literally is as big as a mountain: rather than a real tree we are talking about an installation capable of enchanting observers from a great distance. To understand how big it is, the tree far exceeds in height the Shanghai Toweran iconic building that makes it immediately recognisable skyline of the Chinese city.

The “tree”, in fact, is made with more 300 light sourcesentirely powered by renewable sourcesof different colors and connected to each other by approximately 8 500 meters of electric cables: from the city walls almost to the top of the hill, the lights outline the perimeter of the tree, its internal decorations and the comet star at the top, forming the backdrop to the markets, nativity scenes and events of all kinds organized in the medieval village. Made for the first time in 1981, it is today a consolidated Umbrian Christmas tradition.