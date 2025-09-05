The largest iceberg in the A23a world has been disintegrating, it had resisted for almost 40 years: because it risks

The Iceberg A23a in November 2023. Credit: NASA



THE’Iceberg A23athe largest in the world, has now come to its end after almost 40 years: after having detached itself from the ice of Antarctica, accepted and having started its drift again north on several occasions, now you are is quickly disintegrating in smaller fragments. In August 2024 its surface measured about 3672 km2while it has now reduced to 1700 km2leaving the the largest Primacy of Iceberg in the world in D15alocated along the coasts of Antarctica. Started in 1986, after having run in March of this year on the continental platform About 80 km from the coasts of South GeorgiaA23a began to merge due to the highest temperature of the waters she met. It is expected that in the coming weeks it will be shattered further in too small blocks to be traced, which could constitute a danger to navigation.

Because the Iceberg A23a is disintegrating: its drift

The Iceberg A23a is Detached in 1986 from the Filchner-Rronne ice platformin Antarctica. After traveling a few hundred kilometers, For over 30 years he was hung on the bottom of the weddell sea, close to the continent. When its size has reduced In 2020 he started to move north again pushed by currents. Arrived near the southern Orca islands north-east of the Antarctic Peninsula, Iceberg was however captured by a vortex of water above a submarine mountain, called “Taylor column”. So he remained firm Until 2024, when he started to move towards the South Georgia island again Transported by the Antarctic CircumPolar Current. Here in March he snapped before reaching the coasts of Georgia, an event that if it had happened he could have interfered with the life of many organisms. In May he then resumed moving quickly and due to the action of waves, currents and warmer waters began to merge until it is divided into Large blocks.

The journey of the iceberg A23a from 1991 to 2024. Credit: NASA



The consequences of the fragmentation of the largest iceberg in the world

The main iceberg now measures 1700 km2 surface (a year ago measured 3672). As a result, he went to second place in the ranking of the largest Iceberg on the planet: the primacy is now by D15a, with its 3000 km2 surface. In the coming weeks, the dimensions of A23A are destined to reduce further. The small icebergs that will form will be transported from the currents to the north-east, where they could constitute a risk for navigation. Furthermore, the merger could release into the ocean large quantities of nutrients: This would be an advantage for many organisms, but at the same time it would risk interfere with the balance of the marine ecosystem. Even if the great icebergs are destined to disintegrate over time, in recent years their formation and merger have increased considerably due to the global warming. The phenomenon is worrying, since Antarctic cap is the main engine of the global ocean circulation and has a key role in regulating the temperature of our planet.