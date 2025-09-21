The largest stadium in the world is in North Korea and can accommodate up to 114 thousand spectators

The Rungrado May Day Stadium It is the largest stadium in the world, capable of hosting 114 thousand spectators. It rises on an island of the Taedong river, a Pyongyang, North Korea And it represents not only a sports facility, but also a political and cultural symbol of the country. There is not much information about this mega structure, but it is certain that novice designers and companies have been involved for its realization. Western sources believe it was designed by State Institutes of North Korean architecture and engineeringprobably under the direction of the regime, which also called its monumental style. The stadium was built very quickly and inaugurated the 1st May 1989 on the occasion of the 13th World Youth and Students Festival.

The mega stadium develops on eight floors, reaches the 60 meters high and occupies an area of ​​about 200,000 square meters. These impressive dimensions place it among the most impressive sports facilities ever built, within which the games of the North Korean national football team are also held.

Credit: Ryuugakusei



The main field measures about 22,500 square meters, And only thanks to 80 income It is possible to make all the 150,000 spectators, declared. Today, several independent estimates, argue that after the renovation of 2014, in which the stadium was adequate to modern standards, the capacity is closer to 114,000 seats. However, the second largest existing stage remains, in front of giants such as the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona and second only to the Narendra Modi Stadium in India.

Even if it was born as a Arena for football and athletics, the stadium does not regularly host major international sporting events, its true function is that Politics and propaganda. Here the ARIRANG FESTIVALwith different performances and games aimed at enhancing the Korean work party, the national armed forces and North Korean leaders.