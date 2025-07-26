The Last Frontier: teaser trailer, plot and release date of the thriller series set in Alaska

This autumn on Apple TV+ a new thriller series arrives: it is titled The Last Frontier, its co-creators are Jon Bokenkamp (The Blacklist) and Richard D’Ovidio (The Call), has the protagonist and executive producer Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) and is set in the remote wild lands of Alaska. Below are all information on plot, cast and release date, and basically the first teaser trailer of The Last Frontier

The Last Frontier, the plot of the series

The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick (Clarke), the only federal sheriff responsible for the quiet and harsh lands of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is shocked when a plane that transported prisoners falls into the remote wild region, freeing dozens of violent prisoners. In charge of protecting the city that has sworn to keep safe, Remnick begins to suspect that the accident was not accidental, but the first step of a well -deduced plan with large and devastating implications.

The cast of The Last Frontier

In addition to Clarke, the cast includes Dominic Cooper (The Gold), Haley Bennett (I Magnifici 7), Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets), Dallas Goldtooth (Reservation Dogs) and Tait Blum (for All Mankind), together with the Oscar candidate and winner of numerous Emmy Alfre Woodard (Clemency).

Produced by Apple Studios, The Last Frontier is produced by Bokenkamp and D’Ovidio, who are also the screenwriters, together with Clarke, Laura Benson (The Big C), Glenn Kessler (Bloodline), Albert Kim (Nikita) and the director of the series Sam Hargrave (Extraction).

When The Last Frontier comes out

The Last Frontier will be released on Apple TV+ from the day on Friday 10 October with the first two episodes of the ten totals followed by new episodes every Friday, until December 5th.

The Teaser Trailer of The Last Frontier

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4jgocgheyk