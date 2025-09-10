The link between the fear of not feeling up to height and abuse of cocaine: Maurizio’s testimony

You are looking at Toxic Don’t miss other content of Geopop

“Toxic” is the series of Geopop who gives voice to those who lived firsthand the abuse of substances. In this episode, Maurizio, 45 years old, Roman who lives in Milan, retraces twenty years of dependence and the journey towards rebirth. Its history focuses what often hides under the “tip of the iceberg” of drugs: fragility, insecurity and a deep sense of inadequacy.

Maurizio started using substances a 13 yearsduring a transfer from Rome to Milan. The first rod was not curiosity, but a way to feel accepted and hide the fear of not being up to par. From there, the use of cannabis soon turned into cocaine And party drugs.

With high school and then in the world of work, cocaine became central. THE’initial euphoria did not return anymorebut consumption increased to avoid the unease and theinsecurity. Maurizio came to pick up money In the family and in the premises where he worked, keeping a clean image outside that masked a deep personal collapse.

The breaking point came when, after subtracting money from a place, he closed himself in a inn and sent a message from the tone to the father suicidal. Spent all the money in drugs, he chose to rekindle the phone: on the other side he found affection And support. Shortly afterwards he entered San Patrignano.

In the community he had to stop pretending and facing his own fragility. The comparison With other former drug addicts he helped him to acceptto live the emotions Without anesthetize them and dismantle the fear of not being up to par. After four years, he learned to say and show for what it is.

Today Maurizio works together with his partner in the management of a center of neuropsychiatry infantile and deals with the son small. Finally lives the normality who had always sought: a life serenewithout roles to interpret, in which he can embrace himself and his own passions.

If he could speak to the thirteen -year -old, he would tell him:

“Don’t be afraid to show you for what you are. You don’t need to pretend or interpret roles that make you feel bad. Follow your passions without fear.”

His story shows that getting out of addiction is possible: the support of others, honesty with oneself and the courage to ask for help can really change life.