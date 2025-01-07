The “Live Video Camera” function is also arriving on ChatGPT in Italy: what it is for and how to activate it

Credit: Jernej Furman from Slovenia, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons



OpenAI has officially introduced in Italy the function “Live camera” for subscribers to the Plus and Pro versions of ChatGPT on Andorid and iOS devices (i.e. iPhone and iPad). This feature may prove to be something new game changercapable of revolutionizing the way we interact with artificial intelligence by giving it a sort of extra “sense”: that of real-time vision.

This function, already activated in United States The December 12th last, allows users to use their smartphone’s camera to share images and videos in real time with the chatbot. This means that ChatGPT will no longer just process text messages, but can also analyze and respond based on what it sees through the lens. This evolution represents an important step forward towards the development of multimodal artificial intelligence systemsthat is, capable of integrating different types of input for an experience closer to the human way of receiving and interpreting the world. The feature, currently only available to users who have a ChatGPT paid planis marked as “beta” and, therefore, may make errors in interpreting what it “sees” through the smartphone cameras.

What is ChatGPT’s “Live Camera” feature for?

“Live Video Camera”, as the name suggests, allows you to interact with ChatGPT by directly and in real time showing the visual context in which certain requests occur. Thanks to this functionality, you can frame a monument, an object, an animal, or anything else, and the chatbot will be able to recognize it and provide you with detailed information about it and the related requests you will make. The function is not limited to simple visual identifications: it is capable of reading texts present in images (such as labels or documents) and providing practical suggestions. The interesting thing about this function concerns the possibility of interacting vocally and in real time with ChatGPT which, in fact, acquires both video and audio inputs, returning potentially more precise and rapid outputs.

The possible practical applications of this technology are almost infinite. The use of “Live Camera” can be very useful for do-it-yourselfto carry out home repairs without contacting a professional, to obtain historical information on the monuments of a city, to obtain nutritional information on a food we are about to eat, to prepare recipes, and so on.

The introduction of such advanced and powerful technology, of course, raises inevitable questions about privacy and security. At the moment, there are no precise indications on the legal or ethical implications related to the use of “Live Camera”, but it is an issue that could certainly become central as the function is used by users.

How to activate ChatGPT’s “Live Camera” feature on iPhone and Android

If you have a paid subscription with ChatGPT, you may be able to invoke the feature in question. We use the conditional because, at the time we write, The “Live Camera” feature is still being rolled outboth on Android and iPhone. If you have received the functionality, you can recall it by following these simple steps:

Open theChatGPT app and touch the icon with the sound bars (bottom right), so as to activate the voice interaction function. Press on the symbol movie camera (bottom left). Tap on Continues to take advantage of the mode “Live camera” (this step is only necessary the first time you use the function).