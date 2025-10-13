The longest artificial canals in the world, from China to Egypt: here’s where they are located

Artificial canals have always facilitated interchanges, and above all trade, between countries, connecting seas, rivers, lakes and reducing transport times and costs. Emblematic examples are the Suez Canal and the Panama Canal, which have revolutionized global shipping routes. When not used for maritime transport, these mega works have arrived where nature couldn’tmaking arid lands cultivable. Some canals have very ancient origins, others are recently built. Let’s see the list of the longest and most famous artificial canals in the world in order of length

The Grand Canal (China) – 1,776 km

The Grand Canal in China, at 1,776 km, is the longest artificial canal in the world.



It’s the longest artificial canal in the world, mate Beijing with Hangzhou and its construction began further 2,500 years ago. Expanded under various dynasties, today it exceeds 1700 km and is still used for transport and irrigation using the original system of locks and regulation systems. The canal, in fact, crosses rivers with different levels and flows. Since 2014 it has been recognized as World Heritage Siteboth for its historical importance and for the cultural impact.

The Karakum Canal (Turkmenistan) – 1,375 km

The Karakum Canal in Turkmenistan.



It is the second largest irrigation canal in the world and brings water fromAmu Darya through the Karakum Desert. It is fundamental to the country’s agriculture, but its construction has had serious ecological consequencesalso contributing to the Aral Sea crisis.

The San Lorenzo Channel (Canada/USA) – 600km

The San Lorenzo Channel between the United States and Canada. Credit: US DOT, via Wikimedia Commons



It connects the Great Lakes to the Atlantic and is the most important commercial artery between North America and the rest of the world. Inaugurated in 1959, it has a system of locks that overcome differences in height over 60 metresallowing the important difference in altitude between the two bodies of water to be bridged.

The Erie Canal (USA) – 584 km

The Erie Canal in the USA.



Connects the Hudson River with i Great Lakes, completed in 1825, it played a key role in the economic development of New York City. The canal, in fact, allowed boats access to the inland Great Lakes starting from New York and thus becoming an important trade route and allowing the “Big Apple” to surpass the city of Philadelphia as a commercial port.

The Suez Canal (Egypt) – about 193 km

The Suez Canal in Egypt connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.



Also famous for the recent EverGiven events, colleague Mediterranean and Red Sea avoiding the circumnavigation of Africa. Designed by the French engineer Ferdinand de Lesseps it is a canal without locks the sea level being identical in the two outlets. After the 2015 expansion, it allows simultaneous passage in two directions on part of the route and represents one of the main sources of income for Egypt.