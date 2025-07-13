The longest flight in the world connects Singapore and New York and lasts about 18 hours

The longest air flight Connect Singapore and New York, along 15,344 km.



From Singapore in New York with a direct flight, without stopovers: you fly with Singapore Airlinesare traveling 15,344 kilometers (9,534 miles) e it takes about 18 hours. This is the duration of the current best scheduled flight in the worldalso reported by Guinness World Recordwhich connects the airport Singapore-Changi at the airport Newark in New York. They may want a handful of more minutes, in some cases you approach it at 19 hours, and you fly on a Airbus A350-900 ULRacronym that means Ultra-Long Range. Making a simulation from the Singapore Airlines website with departure on July 15, 2025 at 11.35 pm from Singapore, you reach New York at 6.00 in the morning of July 16, with a total duration of the flight of 18 hours and 25 minutes, with a cost of about $ 1,200.

The Airbus that connects the two cities is Designed especially for long -haul flights: has large spaces, large windows and lights designed to reduce stress and jet lag. There are meals and comfort of different types, as well as a fundamental reduction in fuel consumption. The routes are New York-Singapore sq21 And Singapore-New York SQ22for a total of 15,344 km as the crow flies. We pass over the North Pole and, if the winds above the Pacific Ocean are in favor, the duration of the flight from Singapore to New York can be about 1 hour lower. This same advantage can not occur in the opposite route, which is why the flight generally lasts longer. The shortest flight in the worldon the other hand, connects two islands of Scotland and lasts on average 50 seconds.

As also reported by The Sole 24 hoursthe Singapore-New York section, inaugurated in 2004was suppressed in 2013 for economic reasons – costs higher than revenues, with tickets from 6,000 to 12,000 dollars – and then reopened in 2018, with the New Airbus A350-900 ULRthat today it performs the service.