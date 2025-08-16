The longest word in the world and other very long words

There longest word in the world It would be an English term that defines the chemical name of the titinaa protein, and it is so long that to pronounce it in full, it takes from 2 to 3 hours. This word, which is difficult to write in full because it would occupy several dozen pages on Word, is MethionyLthreonyLthreonyl (…) Isoleucinand it has well 189,819 letters.

However, this word is extremelyand composed: the guinness of the primates instead officially elects as the longest word in the world a Sanskrit termcomposed of 195 characters which, translated into our alphabet, become 428 letters.

In Italian, however, the longest word is the adverb very precipitously, with 26 letters.

The longest word in the world according to primati guinness

In Sanskrit is a unique wordwhen it is translated, we realize that, in reality, the concepts expressed are different, and different are the terms it evokes.

It is a long, very long adjective which describes “The town of Tuallyīra” In the Varadambika Parinaya, a Sanskrit poem of the 16th century composed by the poet Tirramalamba.

This is the writing in Sanskrit

निरन्तरान्धकारिता-तर तर-कन्दलदमन्द-सुधारस ्दु-सान्द्रतर-सान्द्रतर-्द-सन्देहकर-रन्द-रन्द-बिन्दु-कन्द कन्द-तरु-तरु-ृदुल-ृदुल-सिकता- तल-मरुवक-लय- कलित-शालिका-शालिका-करार-गलन्त-िका-सार-सार-र-र-र- लधारा-निराकरिष्णु-तदीय िमल-मयूख-रेखापसार ित-पथिक-लोकान्

The transliteration in our characters is as follows:

Nirartarāndhakāritā-Digantara-KandaLadamanda-SouthHārasa-locuo-lindatara-ghanāghana-Vr̥nda-Sandahakara-Syandamāna-Makarand A-locu-Bandhuratara-Mākanda-Taru-Kula-Talpa-Kalpa-Mrla-Duula-Sikatā-Jāla -jappi-Mūla-Tala-Maruvaka-miladalaghu-laghu-laya-k Alita-Ramaallya-Pānīya-śālikā-bālikā-karāra-vinda-galantikā-galadelā-lava ṅga-pāothi-ghanasāra-kastūrikātisaurabha-meandura-l Aghutara-Madhura-śītalatara-Saliladhārā-NirākariUempri-Tadīya-Vimala-Vilocana-Mayūkha-Rekhāpasārita-Pipāsāyāsa-Pathika-Lokān.

Yes, but what does it mean? Super-parola is one Description of the place where naturalistic wonders, perfumes and colors are evoked, including for example “Current, sweet and cold water currents, loaded with the strong fragrance of cardamom, cloves, saffron, camphor and musk and which came out of the jugs (keys) with the hands similar to lotus of the girls (seats) in the beautiful tanks of water”.

The poem of which it is part is of the Champu type, which combines poetry and prose, of which we can have a taste.

The five longest words in Italian

Our language, compared to other languages of the world, has long words, but not very long. The foolish adverb with 26 letters is, officially, the longest word we use in current language, despite being pronounced rather rarely.

In reality there are five longer words, but they do not belong to common language. Among the Five longer words in Italianin fact, we find another adverb-decidedly out of use-and four terms belonging to the medical-scientific world, an area in which the compound words are very frequent, and this increases its length:

1. Hipopotomonstrossquipodaliofobia (34 letters): irrational phobia for particularly long and complex words. The word, in a sense, “makes fun of” herself, being precisely the longest word of our alphabet

(34 letters): irrational phobia for particularly long and complex words. The word, in a sense, “makes fun of” herself, being precisely the longest word of our alphabet 2. Non -liphenxpliestylexietanol (33 letters): a chemical compound of surfactant

(33 letters): a chemical compound of surfactant 3. Psychoneuroendocrinimmunology (30 letters) Medical discipline that deals with the interactions between the nervous, endocrine and immune systems, and their effect on human and animal behavior

(30 letters) Medical discipline that deals with the interactions between the nervous, endocrine and immune systems, and their effect on human and animal behavior 4. Esophagoderandigiunoplastic to (29 letters): a particular operation that is performed after removing the stomach

(29 letters): a particular operation that is performed after removing the stomach 5. Unconstitutionally (28 letters): something that is performed in a very, but very unconstitutional way

Foreign words with more than 100 characters

There is a word, in Afrikaans languageidioma mentioned above all in South Africa and Namibia, which has 136 letters: it is “TweedehandsemotorverkoopsmannevakbondstaksvergaderingsameroepersToespraakskskrywerspersverklaringiKeikingsmediakonferensieaankondiging” and, according to the translation of the Carlo Bo University, means “Announcement of a press conference issued on the occasion of a press release relating to the intervention of the call of a strike assembly at a second -hand car dealer”.

Aristophaneson the other hand, in 391 AC describes with one Greek word of 171 letters A complete dish full of all types of delicacy, including meat, fish, sauces and delights of the earth. The word is Λοπαδοτεμαχοσελαχογαλεοκρανιολειψανοδριμ growth επικοσσυφοφαττοπεριστεραλεκτρυονοκεφ=.

Then there is a Polish term of 176 characters what does it mean “999,99,99.999 years ago” And it is written like this: Dziewięćsetdziewięćdziesiątdzierawię breaksiardówdziewięćSetdziewięćdzesiątdziewięćmilionówd ZiewięćSetdziewięćdziesiątdzieawięćtysięcydziewięćsetdziewięćdzesięcioDziewięcioletniego.