The Lost Bus: trailer, plot and release date of the film with Matthew McConaughey on the 2018 fire

Apple TV+ spread the official trailer of The Lost Bus, a dramatic film based on the 2021 book “Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive An American Wildfire” by Lizzie Johnson, who told of the largest and most fatal forest fire in California, burst in November 2018 and known as 2018 Camp Fire. Here is more information on the release date, plot and cast of The Lost Bus, and after all the first teaser trailer and the Italian trailer of the film.

The cast of The Lost Bus

The film is directed by the director Paul Greengrass, who returns to shoot a film five years after news from the world with Tom Hanks. The two protagonists of The Lost Bus are Matthew McConaughey, Oscar winner for Dallas Buyers Club, and America Ferreira, winner of Emmy, Sag and Golden Globe for Ugly Betty. In addition to them, the cast also includes Yul Vazquez, Ashlie Atkinson and Spencer Watson.

The film is written by Paul Greengrass and Brad Ingelsby (also a screenwriter of Echo Valley, always on Apple TV+), and is based on the book “Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive An American Wildfire” by Lizzie Johnson. The production is signed by Brad Ingelsby, Gregory Goodman, Jason Blum for Blumhouse Productions, Jamie Lee Curtis (who after listening to an interview with Lizzie Johnson read the book and proposed the project to Blumhouse, with whom he has a pre -emption agreement).

What The Lost Bus is about

The Lost Bus is a high voltage race through one of the most lethal forest fires in the history of the United States. A skidded school driver (McConaughey) and a devoted teacher (Ferreira) struggle to save 22 children trapped in a flame hell. “The Lost Bus is the story of a silent heroism, of people who unite in front of the imperative. I am honored that this story has been entrusted to me,” said director Paul Greengrass.

When The Lost Bus comes out

The Lost Bus will be streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday 3 October 2025.

The teaser trailer of The Lost Bus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_g5-cudrlb0

The official trailer of The Lost Bus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4doeuh9w6e0