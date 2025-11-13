The “Lucifer” bee with horns discovered in Australia: why the new species is important

The Megachile bee discovered in Australia. Credit: Prendergast KS, Campbell JW (2025) Megachile (Hackeriapis) lucifer (Hymenoptera, Megachilidae), a new megachilid with demon–like horns that visits the Critically Endangered Marianthus aquilonaris (Pittosporaceae). Journal of Hymenoptera Research.



A new species of hymenopteracalled “Lucifer bee” (Megachile Lucifer) for its convex horns on the front of the head (called clypeus), was discovered in Australia by a team of researchers who were researching a rare plant in the Goldfields region, rich in gold mines. The researcher who made the discovery, Dr Prendergast Kitdeclared that he chose the name, inspired by “Lucifer”, a well-known American television series since, in fact, the appearance of the bee resembles that of a little devil. The discovery is a significant event not only because a species new to science was found, but even more so because Megachile lucifer And pollinator own Marianthus aquilonariusthe rare, endemic plant of the Australian Bremer mountain range and potentially threatened by mining activities.

The characteristics of the “Lucifer” bee discovered in Australia

The newly discovered bee belongs to the genus Megachile, a grouping of solitary bees to which, to date, over 1500 species belong, and to the subgenus Hackeriapis. The specimens were observed and collected during a study campaign conducted from 2 to 4 November 2019. The particular growths on the heads of the bees were immediately noticed although appendages or modifications of the clypeus are quite common in females of the Megachile genus and are used by many species as “tools” for building the nest.

The specimens of lucifer have been measured and described: the female is approximately 9.80 mm long, the horns are approximately 0.9 mmis non-metallic black in color with black head, horns and legs. The male is smallerabout 8.9 mm long, similar in color to the female, but hornless on the head. Genetic analyzes conducted on the specimens confirmed that the male and female individuals collected all belonged to the same species without a shadow of a doubt. At the moment their nests have not been identifiedbut probably like other members of the same genus Megachile (Hackeriapis), nest in wood cavities.

A female specimen of Megachile Lucifer seen from above. Credit: Prendergast KS, Campbell JW (2025) Megachile (Hackeriapis) lucifer (Hymenoptera, Megachilidae), a new megachilid with demon–like horns that visits the Critically Endangered Marianthus aquilonaris (Pittosporaceae). Journal of Hymenoptera Research.



Why the discovery of Megachile Lucifer is important

The discovery of this new bee is of considerable interest because a decline of pollinating insects and, in many cases, pollinating insects are still unknown for several rare plants. In this case, Megachile lucifer that’s right pollinator of two different plant essences: the Marianthus aquilonariscritically endangered e livid Eucalyptus, both spontaneous in an area subject to intense mining exploitation. There lucifer, although newly discovered, he may already be at risk because by nesting in wood, many specimens could be lost together with the destruction of trees due to mining activities or fires.

The Goldfields, the gold-rich regions in Western Australia. Credit: Google Maps



The new bee adds to the species that are discovered in Australia every year, only in 2023 were they identified over 750 new native species. The Australian government invests considerable sums every year to finance taxonomic research (search for new animal and plant taxa), in order to have a complete picture of national biodiversity and thus guarantee adequate protection for species.