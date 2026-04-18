The Madison, Paramount+'s announcement for the series starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell

Culture

The Madison, Paramount+’s announcement for the series starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell

And the story continues. Paramount+ announces that the series The Madison was renewed for a second and third season. According to previews, production of the second season has already been completed and the debut date should be announced soon.

The Madison, the plot

The series, following the events of the Clyburn family, who moved from New York to the Madison River valley in the heart of central Montana, is a touching tale of pain and human connections. The Madison unfolds between two distinct worlds — the scenic landscapes of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — and explores the bonds that unite families.

The Madison, the cast

The Madison stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell. In addition to Pfeiffer and Russell, the series stars Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, Matthew Fox and Will Arnett.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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